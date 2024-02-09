Friday, February 9, 2024
China Russia Forge Strong Ties

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

As the West grapples with political divisions and rhetoric, China and Russia are strengthening their relations and paving new paths to prosperity. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation and mutual support in a phone conversation ahead of the Chinese New Year.

President Xi emphasized the long-standing friendship between China and Russia, highlighting their shared history of overcoming challenges and embracing new opportunities. He expressed confidence and hope for the coming Year of the Dragon, symbolizing wisdom and strength in Chinese culture.

President Putin reciprocated the warm sentiments, extending his best wishes to the Chinese people and emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation. He praised the resilience and vitality of the relationship between the two countries, noting significant achievements in trade, cultural exchange, and sports diplomacy.

The leaders discussed the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, expressing their commitment to upholding mutual assistance and everlasting friendship. They pledged to strengthen strategic coordination, safeguard national sovereignty, and oppose external interference in their internal affairs.

President Xi called for the cultivation of new momentum for bilateral cooperation, including joint efforts to maintain industrial and supply chain stability and enhance cultural exchanges. He emphasized the importance of supporting regional security and stability, as well as promoting multilateralism and economic globalization.

President Putin echoed these sentiments, highlighting the unprecedented level of bilateral relations and expressing his readiness to deepen cooperation in all fields. He reaffirmed Russia’s support for China’s core interests, including the peaceful reunification of Taiwan, and pledged to uphold multilateralism in regional and international forums.

The leaders exchanged views on current international and regional issues, agreeing to maintain close contact and engage in further exchanges on strategic issues of common concern.

Amidst global uncertainties and geopolitical challenges, the strong and stable relationship between China and Russia serves as a beacon of cooperation and mutual respect. As Western powers grapple with internal divisions, China and Russia are charting a course towards shared prosperity and regional stability.

The enduring friendship and strategic partnership between China and Russia are vital for promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. As the world faces complex challenges, the cooperation between these two major powers offers hope for a brighter future.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

