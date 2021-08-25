32.9 C
New York
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
spot_img
HomeCryptoBitcoin
CryptoBitcoinEthereum

Cardano to Launch on BitPoint in Japan

By Paul Ebeling

#Cardano #crypto #BitPoint #Japan

$ADAUSD

“Charles Hoskinson by meeting Japan’s tight rules the project, Cardano has unlocked a special status appearing to be regulator-proof”– Paul Ebeling

The world’s 3rd largest digital asset: Cardano (ADA) has complied with stringent regulatory hurdles to launch on BitPoint in Japan.

After a wk of driving to all-time highs, Charles Hoskinson has announced the listing of ADA, he is in compliance Tokyo’s strict crypto licensing regime.

The cryptocurrency will launch for Japanese customers on the country’s most popular exchange BitPoint.

This move comes at an exciting time for the Cardano project, with the public mainnet launch of Alonzo Purple on the horizon posited for 12 September.

The network upgrade will deliver smart contract capabilities to ADA, and marks substantial progress for Mr. Hoskinson‘s long project roadmap.

Investor excitement is driving the recent bullish Cardano price action.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleCryptocurrencies’ are Cash Money
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com