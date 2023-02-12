Brazil Accepts Crypto As Tax Payments

Brazilian taxpayers can now pay through Crypto. A Large bank in Brazil has started making Crypto an option for taxpayers to settle their dues.

This is all made possible with the help of Brazilian-based crypto firm Bitfy, which will be the “collection partner” for the process.

“New digital economy is a catalyst for a future full of advantages.” – said Lucas Schoch, Bitfy’s founder and CEO.

In December 2022 Brazil also accept Crypto as a form of payment for goods.

The new tax law should be effective as of June, 2023.