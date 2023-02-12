Home 2023 Brazil Accepts Crypto As Tax Payments

Brazil Accepts Crypto As Tax Payments


Ivy Heffernan


Brazilian taxpayers can now pay through Crypto. A Large bank in Brazil has started making Crypto an option for taxpayers to settle their dues.

This is all made possible with the help of Brazilian-based crypto firm Bitfy, which will be the “collection partner” for the process.

“New digital economy is a catalyst for a future full of advantages.” – said Lucas Schoch, Bitfy’s founder and CEO.

In December 2022 Brazil also accept Crypto as a form of payment for goods.

The new tax law should be effective as of June, 2023.

Ivy Heffernan
Executive Assistant for KXCO. 4+ years in rigorous marketing positions. Experienced writer, and part time digital designer. Thorough experience in web design and SEO. Early crypto investor and enthusiast. Entrepreneurial mindset with a degree in Business Economics

