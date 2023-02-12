$300 Million Trading Volume Improves SHIB Price

Shiba Inu has a market cap of more than $6 billion and it’s price has increase over 20,000% in the past year. Shiba Inu’s burn rate has increased to 1000%, this could indicate it’s comeback. Why this burn rate matters? In the cryptocurrency market, rising burn rates generally signal increased demand and greater investor interest. The burn rate is a reflection of a token’s overall activity.

Price Update:

Current price is $0.000013. 24-hour trading volume of $277 million. 24 hours increase close to 2%. #13 ranking on CoinMarketCap. Current market cap of $7 billion.

