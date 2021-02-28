#BoxOffice

$T $CMCSA $DIS

“About 50% of the America’s cinemas are still closed, according to the best estimates I have seen” — Paul Ebeling

The live-action/CGI hybrid scored the 2nd-best North American box office opening of the entire VirusCasedemic as families turned out to watch the feature adaptation of the iconic Cat & Mouse frenemies.

Tom & Jerry‘s weekend domestic debut tallied $13.7-M from 2,475 theaters and a global total of $38.8-M through Sunday.

Domestically, the feature film marked the 2nd-best 3-day launch of the VirusCasedemic behind fellow Warner Bros. release Wonder Woman 1984 ($16.7-M) as more cinemas reopen across the country.

The strong debut of the family film is a good sign for Hollywood as New York City theaters prepare to open on 5 March, while Los Angeles remains closed.

Family products dominated the chart at the weekend.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age fell 30% with competition from Tom & Jerry.

Croods 2 grossed $1.2-M in its 14th frame from 1,1912 locations for a domestic take of $52.4-M and $156.2-M worldwide.

The competition for children will heat up further when Disney debuts Raya and the Last Dragon on 5 March both in cinemas on Disney+ for a $30 upcharge.

Disney and Pixar’s Soul has crossed $100-M at the foreign box office, it is only available on Disney+ in the US for a total of $111.7-M in ticket sales.

Have some fun go back to the movies, Keep the Faith!