America: 1st to Last in Only 6 Weeks

Sunday evening ended a 3-day festival that honored America’s greatest President since George Washington“– Paul Ebeling

Conservative Americans are counting down the 3 yrs and 11 months for Donald Trump to “Make America Great Again” again.

“We all knew, but none of us imagined just how bad they would be and how far left they would go.“– President Trump at CPAC

“Already the Biden administration has proven that they are anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science,” said Trump. “In just 1 short month, we have gone from America 1st to America last. Think about it, right? America last.”

“There is no better example of that than the new and horrible crisis on our southern border,” said President Trump said about Mr. Biden’s immigration policy that includes stopping construction on the border wall.

“It took the new administration only a few weeks to turn this unprecedented accomplishment into a self-inflicted humanitarian and national security disaster, they are coming up by the tens of thousands. They are all coming to take advantage of the things that luring people to come to America.“

“We did such a good job, it was all work,” said President Trump. “Now he wants it all to go to Hell. When I left office just 6 weeks ago, we had created the most secure border in US history. We had built almost 500 miles of the great border wall that helped us with these numbers…they do not want to complete it. There are some rough customers entering our country.“

View the entire Trump CPAC speech here.

The prominent Rinos were no where to be found.

