Box Office: ‘The Little Things’ Tops Domestic Weekend

#BoxOffice

$T $CMCSA

The crime thriller starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto Topped the weekend with about $2.1-M in its 2nd frame.

The Los Angeles neo-noir crime drama The Little Things stayed on Top the chart in is 2nd weekend with $2.1-M for an estimated 10-day total of $7.8-M in North America and $13-M globally.

It is the 1st Y 2021 film from Warner Bros. to open simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas amid the casedemic.

HBO Max has not revealed viewership numbers for The Little Things, just as it has not for WW84.

Directed by John L Hancock, The Little Things features Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as different breeds of cops working to catch their suspect, played by Jared Leto.

Last week, Mr. Leto was nominated for both a Golden Globe and SAG award for best supporting actor.

The movie’s Top-grossing theaters were several drive-ins in California, and several indoor cinemas in Texas and Phoenix.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: The New Age continued to draw in its 11th weekend with $1.8-M for a domestic tally of $46-M and $147.7-M globally. The sequel, also available on premium VOD, is benefiting from being the only studio family film in the market.

Liam Neeson’s action thriller The Marksman placed #3 with $1-M for a domestic take of $9.1-M for Open Road/Briarcliff.

WW84, placing #4 came in below $1-M for a domestic total of $40.3-M and $154.5-M. The movie is also playing on HBO Max

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!