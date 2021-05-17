14.5 C
Box Office: ‘Spiral’ Debuted to $8.7-M Domestically

By Paul Ebeling

#BoxOffice #Serial

$LGF.A $T $NFLX

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ Spiral: From the Book of Saw easily won a ho-hum weekend at the North American box office, grossing $8.7-M from 2,811 theaters.

Marking a new chapter in the Saw franchise with new characters, Spiral stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson, and follows police efforts to stop a Jigsaw copycat killer.

While theaters have been reopening about 45% are still dark in North America. That is expected to improve over Memorial Day weekend, when the marquee will boast 2 Hollywood studio tentpoles, Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II, for the 1st time since the VirusCasedemic began.

Wrath of Man, from Miramax and United Artists Releasing, placed # 2 in its 2nd frame with $3.7-M from 3,007 locations for a 10-day domestic haul of $14.6-M and global take of $56-M. Overseas, Wrath of Man has grown its total to $41.4-M.

From Warner Bros. and Bron, Those Who Wish Me Dead came # 3 domestically with just $2.8-M from 3,198 theaters. The neo-Western action thriller stars Jolie as a fire jumper who fights to protect a young boy from ruthless killer was DOA.

Holdovers 

Demon Slayer the Movie: The Mugen Train and Raya and the Last Dragon rounded out the Top 5 with $1.8 and 1.7-M, respectively.

No one knows for certain how new zombie pic Army of the Dead performed, since Netflix does not report grosses. Some analysts estimate the film, playing North of 400 theaters, earned $800,000 to $900,000

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater, the chaos is ending, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

