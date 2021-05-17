Box Office: ‘Spiral’ Debuted to $8.7-M Domestically

#BoxOffice #Serial

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ Spiral: From the Book of Saw easily won a ho-hum weekend at the North American box office, grossing $8.7-M from 2,811 theaters.

Marking a new chapter in the Saw franchise with new characters, Spiral stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson, and follows police efforts to stop a Jigsaw copycat killer.

While theaters have been reopening about 45% are still dark in North America. That is expected to improve over Memorial Day weekend, when the marquee will boast 2 Hollywood studio tentpoles, Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II, for the 1st time since the VirusCasedemic began.

Wrath of Man, from Miramax and United Artists Releasing, placed # 2 in its 2nd frame with $3.7-M from 3,007 locations for a 10-day domestic haul of $14.6-M and global take of $56-M. Overseas, Wrath of Man has grown its total to $41.4-M.

From Warner Bros. and Bron, Those Who Wish Me Dead came # 3 domestically with just $2.8-M from 3,198 theaters. The neo-Western action thriller stars Jolie as a fire jumper who fights to protect a young boy from ruthless killer was DOA.

Holdovers

Demon Slayer the Movie: The Mugen Train and Raya and the Last Dragon rounded out the Top 5 with $1.8 and 1.7-M, respectively.

No one knows for certain how new zombie pic Army of the Dead performed, since Netflix does not report grosses. Some analysts estimate the film, playing North of 400 theaters, earned $800,000 to $900,000

