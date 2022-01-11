Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Ties Up and Holds #1

#SpiderMan #BoxOffice

The passion project of Jessica Chastain, the female spy action pic ‘The 355’ needed older moviegoers who are spooked by the Omicron variant. It got thrashed by critics and came DOA

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home stayed atop the chart as it climbed up the list of the Top 10-grossing films of all time at the domestic box office, that thanks to male moviegoers ages 18-34, who are not deterred by Omicron.

The pic earned $33-M in its 4th weekend from 4,012 theaters for a domestic total of $668.8-M.

No Way Home has now passed up Titanic ($659.4-M) to ranks as the #6 total of all time and it will soon overtake Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

Globally, it made the Top 10 to land at #8 with a global gross of $1.53-B through Sunday.

Universal and Illuminations’ Sing 2 held at # 2 in its third outing with $12-M from 3,713 locations, becoming the 1st family animated film of the VirusCasedemic era to cross $100-M domestically upon finishing Sunday with a domestic total of $109-M and $190.8-M globally.

Last Friday, Disney announced that Pixar’s early March entry Turning Red will bypass theaters and debut exclusively on Disney+.

Elsewhere, The King’s Man and American Underdog rounded out the top 5 with $3.3-M from 3,040 theaters and roughly $2.4-M from 2,729 locations, respectively.

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow’s The Matrix Resurrections has now grossed $34.3-M domestically and $90.2-M internationally for $124.5-M globally.

West Side Story‘s domestic tally stands at $32.2-M domestically and $52.1-M globally.

