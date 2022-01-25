Home 2022 Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Now 6th on All-Time Global List

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Now 6th on All-Time Global List

By
Paul Ebeling
-
9

#BoxOffice #Spiderman #Sony #Marvel #Disney

$SNE #T $DIS

“Sony and Marvel’s superhero pic is now #6 on the list of all-time top grossing films at the worldwide box office” — Paul Ebeling

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream led a quiet weekend at the domestic box office on a lack of high-profile new movies.

No Way Home made headlines on the global stage as it passed up 2019’s The Lion King and 2015’s Jurassic World to become the #6 film of all time worldwide with $1.69-B in worldwide ticket sales through Sunday.

In North America, Sony and Marvel’s No Way Home returned to #1 in its 6th weekend with an estimated $14.1-M from 3,705 theaters for a domestic tally of $721-M, the 4th-best showing of all time.

Scream, from Paramount and Spyglass, fell to #2 in its 2nd frame domestically with $12.4-M from 3,666 cinemas for a domestic take of $51.3-M. The pic has successfully relaunched the classic slasher franchise.

The weekend’s other new wide release, The King’s Daughter, did not crack the $1-M mark and instead earned an estimated $700,000 from 2,170 theaters. The fantasy royal drama, from Gravitas Ventures and placing # 8, stars Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker.

The King’s Man, from 20th Century and Disney, rounded out the Top5 with an estimated $1.8-M. Globally, it jumped the $100-M mark to finish Sunday with a worldwide haul of $105.3-M.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, the chaos is almost over, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleMake Healthy Eating a Habit
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR