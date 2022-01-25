Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Now 6th on All-Time Global List

#BoxOffice #Spiderman #Sony #Marvel #Disney

$SNE #T $DIS

“Sony and Marvel’s superhero pic is now #6 on the list of all-time top grossing films at the worldwide box office” — Paul Ebeling

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream led a quiet weekend at the domestic box office on a lack of high-profile new movies.

No Way Home made headlines on the global stage as it passed up 2019’s The Lion King and 2015’s Jurassic World to become the #6 film of all time worldwide with $1.69-B in worldwide ticket sales through Sunday.

In North America, Sony and Marvel’s No Way Home returned to #1 in its 6th weekend with an estimated $14.1-M from 3,705 theaters for a domestic tally of $721-M, the 4th-best showing of all time.

Scream, from Paramount and Spyglass, fell to #2 in its 2nd frame domestically with $12.4-M from 3,666 cinemas for a domestic take of $51.3-M. The pic has successfully relaunched the classic slasher franchise.

The weekend’s other new wide release, The King’s Daughter, did not crack the $1-M mark and instead earned an estimated $700,000 from 2,170 theaters. The fantasy royal drama, from Gravitas Ventures and placing # 8, stars Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker.

The King’s Man, from 20th Century and Disney, rounded out the Top5 with an estimated $1.8-M. Globally, it jumped the $100-M mark to finish Sunday with a worldwide haul of $105.3-M.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, the chaos is almost over, Keep the Faith!