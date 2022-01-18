Home 2022 Box Office: ‘Scream’ Scares Off ‘Spider-Man’ with $34-M Holiday Debut

By
Paul Ebeling
-
9

Scream won the holiday weekend at the box office with a projected 4-day gross of $34-M, enough to frighten Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It revived the classic slasher franchise for Paramount and Spyglass, who partnered on the reboot.

Overseas, Scream grossed $18-M from 50 markets for a global debut of $52-M Vs its modest $25-M production budget.

The film has younger moviegoers to thank for its performance. Males led all ticket buyers, though plenty of females turned out as well (53% Vs 47%).

Audiences gave the new Scream a B+ CinemaScore, a good grade for a slasher pic. It also drew strong exit polls.

Spider-Man: No Way Home fell to #2 in its 5th weekend. Monday, the blockbuster became 1 of only 4 films ever to cross the $700-M mark at the domestic box office. And it soared past $900-M internationally to finish Sunday with a global take of $1.62-B.

Universal took #s 2 and 3 spots on the domestic weekend chart with Illumination’s Sing 2 and female action spy pic The 355.

The King’s Man, from 20th Century and Disney, rounded out the Top 5 with an estimated 4-day holiday gross of $3-M for a global tally of $92-M+.

Elsewhere, GK Kids’ Japanese anime offering Belle grossed roughly $2-M from more than 1,300 cinemas.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater the week, Keep the Faith, the Chaos is almost over!

