Box Office: ‘Quiet Place II’ Crosses $100-M Domestically

The performance of John Krasinski’s horror-thriller is a win for a theatrical-only release

The Paramount pic Friday became 1st movie in the VirusCasedemic era to cross the $100-M mark domestically upon finishing the day with $101-M in ticket sales.

Warner Bros.’ In the Heights disappointed its box office opening with $11.4-M, well below expectations and putting the musical at #2 behind holdover A Quiet Place Part II in a surprise upset.

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong should also reach the milestone in the next several days, albeit nearly 3 months into its theatrical run.

Sony’s family pic Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the weekend’s other new offering, also came in behind expectations with an estimated domestic debut of $10.4-M. The film received an A CinemaScore.

Warner Bros.’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It declined 58 percent in its second weekend to $10-M for a 10-day domestic total of $43.8 million. Globally, the horror 3-quel cleared the $100-M mark to finish Sunday with a foreign take of $68-M and $111.8-M globally.

Disney’s Cruella rounded out the Top 5 with $6.7-M in its 3rd weekend for a domestic total of $56-M and global cume of $129.3-M.

The last film to earn more than $100-M in North America was Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, which debuted in mid-February 2021.

The Summer season is fully underway at the US box office as the VirusCasedemic chaos recovery continues. Grosses are still tepid than in past yrs because of ongoing challenges facing the marketplace, including major theater closures in Canada, and hesitancy among some consumers.

Polls show that moviegoers over the age of 35, and especially females, are far more reluctant to return to the multiplex now.

Have a healthy week, see a movie in a theater, the chaos is at an end, Keep the Faith!