Extravagant Rare, Special, Expensive Foods

#food #extravagant #expensive

It is surprising how much people will pay for extravagant food that is rare and special.

Here we have I collected some of the most extravagant and expensive foods in the world, as follows:

The $4,200 Pizza: Yes, you can get a 12 in pizza packed with some of the world’s most expensive food ingredients: lobster marinated in cognac, caviar soaked in champagne with edible 24-carat gold flakes sprinkled on Top. This most expensive pizza is created by Gordon Ramsay’s Maze restaurant in London.

The $52-M cake: This 6 tier high cake is almost 5 ft tall. It is decorated with over 2000 diamonds which is equivalent to 2046 carats. We jumped at the opportunity to create the world’s most expensive wedding cake.” Said Tim and Jules Smith who own Cake, a bakery in Chester, England.

$330-K Alba White Truffles: White truffles are the 2nd most expensive food by weight. They are high on the gourmet chef’s list of important ingredients. It grows only under specific oak trees in Alba, Italy and their odor is considered to be an aphrodisiac. Dogs and female pigs are used to hunt this precious truffle. Once Stanley Ho purchased 2 truffles, just under 3 lbs for $330,000.

The $6,100 Watermelon: This is no average red watermelon. It is a rare black watermelon called Densuke which is only grown on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. The watermelons are not black, they are dark green. They just look black when the Sun is not shining directly on them. You cannot usually buy 1. They are given as gifts.

The $1,000 Bagel: The price includes a donation to the Les Amis d’Escoffier Scholarship for current and future culinary students. It includes white truffles, cream cheese and goji berry infused Riesling jelly, and of course topped with edible golden leaves. This is the creation of Executive Chef Frank Tujague at Westin Hotels. Sold Out!

The $7.50 ice cube: Gläce Luxury Ice created for use in premium drinks and cocktails. Actually they are not cubes, they are perfect spheres of ice made from pure spring water and exactly 2.5 ins in diameter which is high level fancy for drinks.

Saffron, most expensive spice in the world: It has been sold for as much as $2,700 per lb. It is so expensive as it must be harvested by hand and it takes more than 75,000 threads, for 1 lb of the spice. High-quality saffron can cost as much as $15 per gram. It has unique health benefits.

Almas Caviar: $25,000 a Kilo: It comes from Iran making it extremely rare. Almas caviar comes from sturgeons that are between 60 and 100 yrs old. There is just 1 place to buy it: the Caviar House & Prunier in London England’s Picadilly. It comesin a 24-karat gold tin for $25,000 pictured above.

Wild Kopi Luwak Coffee for $3,000 per kilo: This coffee is created when small animals eat regular coffee beans and poop them. On the jungle floor on the island of Sumatra the beans are collected and processed. It is apparently richer than typical coffee, with a chocolate undertone.

The $25,000 ice cream sundae: This ice cream sundae is a blend of 28 cocoas, (14 of the most expensive in the world). Then it decorated with edible gold and served in a goblet lined with edible gold. At the bottom of the sundae, there is an 18 karat gold bracelet with 1 carat of diamonds. You eat the sundae, with a gold spoon decorated in white and chocolate diamonds that you get to take home after your indulgence. Serendipity 3, New York serves it.

The Big Q: If money was not an issue which 1 of these would you like on your menu?

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live Lively