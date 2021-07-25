Box Office: ‘Old’ Passed ‘Snake Eyes’ to Top Weekend with $16.5-M

#BoxOffice #movies #film #cinema #theater

$CMCSA $DIS $T

M. Night Shyamalan marked another #1 win at the domestic box office, where his thriller Old is pasted the other new offering Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins to win a quiet weekend.

Old took in $16.5-M from 3,555 locations. The psychological, immersive thriller, starring Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps, was inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle.

Old debuted to $6.5-M internationally from 23 markets for a worldwide start of $23-M

Paramount and Hasbro’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins came in 2nd with an estimated $13.4-M from 3,521 locations. Overseas, it debuted to $4-M from 37 markets for a global launch of $17.8-M.

Box office analysts are hopeful that next weekend’s Disney tentpole Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will boost moviegoing, followed by Marvel and DC’s Suicide Squad sequel in early August.

Black Widow redeemed at the weekend beating Space Jam 2 with $11.6-M and becoming the fastest film of the VirusCasedemic era to cross $150-M in North America. The superhero film finished Sunday with a domestic tally of $154.8-M and $314.9-M globally.

Space Jam 2, from Warner Bros., dropped 69% to $9.7-M for a 10-day domestic total of $51.4-M. The pic earned $12.6-M overseas from 66 markets for a foreign tally of $42.6-M and $94-M globally.

At the specialty box office

Joe Bell, starring Mark Wahlberg, debuted to $707,185 theaters, the worst wide launch of Wahlberg’s career. Roadside Attractions is distributing the film domestically.

A bright spot

In a 2nd win of the weekend for Universal, F9 has become the first Hollywood event pic in the VirusCasedemic era to pass the $600-M mark at the worldwide box office. The tentpole received an exclusive theatrical release, and was among the few Hollywood event films of late to get a release in China before the traditional Summer blackout barring Western films kicked in.

Have some fun this week, see a movie in a theater, the chaos is about over!