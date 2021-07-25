The Difference Between Marijuana and CBD Oil for Pets

#pets #dogs #cannabis #marijuana #hemp #CBD #THC

As recreational use of marijuana is legalized in a growing number of states across the country, more and more dogs are at risk of being exposed and poisoned by the THC in these products

A recent study confirms there is a link between a reduction in penalties for marijuana use and possession and accidental THC toxicosis in dogs

While THC poisoning in dogs is rarely fatal, the clinical signs can cause short and in some cases, long-term medical problems

It is also important for pet parents to understand that high-quality CBD products for pets are typically sourced from hemp and contain less than 0.3% THC

CBD is a cannabinoid containing naturally occurring chemicals that act on the brain and body. The oil is produced from the cannabis plant and has no psychoactive properties like the THC found in marijuana and is also thought to have a wider range of medical benefits than THC.

CBD is extracted from cannabis plants and processed as an isolate or as a full-spectrum oil combined with other related cannabinoids. CBD oils made with full-spectrum extracts are thought to have superior therapeutic effects Vs. cannabidiol-only oil.

There are 2 common strains of cannabis in use today: hemp and marijuana. Hemp is a cannabis plant that contains less than 0.3% of THC; marijuana has more than 0.3 percent. CBD products for pets are typically sourced from hemp.

Choosing a CBD Product for Your Pet

Out of the 100s, perhaps 1000s of brands of CBD on the market today, it is important to choose a high-quality product for your pet.

Experts recommend that you request a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) from the manufacturer that indicates potency, per-dosing unit, all ingredients, and the presence of mycotoxins, metals or pesticides to determine if a product is reasonably safe.

Many manufacturers do not provide this information or offer only a limited version, but hopefully this will improve with time.

I have also found substantial differences in effectiveness and potency not only between brands, but lots/batches, so if you did not think a brand you tried was effective, I recommend doing more research and choosing a different brand.

It is important to keep in mind that anything that sounds too good to be true usually is, but hopefully, CBD products will 1 day have evidenced-based science behind them to prove their significant medicinal value.

Analysis by Karen Shaw Becker, DVM