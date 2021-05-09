Box Office: Jason Statham’s ‘Wrath of Man’ #1 with $8-M

#BoxOffice #Statham #Ritchie #action #thriller

Jason Statham starrer Wrath of Man won the weekend box office with a domestic debut of $8.1-M.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film is from United Artists Releasing and Miramax. It marks Mr. Statham‘s team up with director Ritchie, and features the action hero as a gruff man of mystery who works for an armored-car company while plotting a violent surprise.

UAR and Miramax wisely decided to relocate the film’s release domestically to Black Widow‘s old date of 7 May after the superhero pic relocated to mid-Summer. They also wanted to take advantage of the popularity male-skewed films have been seeing as some moviegoers begin returning to the multiplex.

Overseas, the action thriller grossed $17.6-M for a global tally of $25.6-M.

Elsewhere domestically: Japanese anime blockbuster Demon Slayer the Movie placed #2 with $3.1-M for a domestic haul of $39.6-M and global gross North of $450-M.

Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat followed with $2.4-M for a domestic take of $37.8-M and global haul of $72.5-M

Godzilla vs. Kong, from Legendary and Warner’s, placed #4 with $1.9-M for a domestic cume of $92.9-M and $422.6-M globally.

Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon rounded out the Top 5 with $1.86-M for a domestic tally of $43.8-M.

