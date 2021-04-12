Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ # 1 with $13.4-M Domestically, Hits $358-M Globally

#BoxOffice

$T $CMCSA $SNE $LFG.A

Godzilla vs. Kong held #1 in its 2nd weekend despite falling 58% to $13.4-M from 3,084 theaters for a domestic take of $69.5-M and worldwide tally of $358-M.

The film is doing monster business and has already passed up fellow Warner Bros. release Tenet to become the Top-grossing pic of the VirusCasedemic era in North America.

In the US the 4th installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse series had the advantage of being the 1st movie to open after cinemas in New York and Los Angeles were allowed to reopen, even at a reduced capacity.

Last weekend, it’s rousing $48.1-M opening at the North American box office and $123-M internationally was a huge boost for the hammered film exhibition business and underscored the pent-up demand among moviegoers to return to the theater to see movies.

Universal’s maverick Bob Odenkirk action pic Nobody came in #2 in its 3rd frame with $2.7-M from 2,400 venues for a domestic total of $15.6-M and $28.8-M globally.

Sony/Screen Gems’ The Unholy followed with roughly $2.4-M from 1,850 locations for a 10-day total of $6.7-M followed by Raya and the Last Dragon with $2.1-M from 1,941 cinemas for a domestic total of $35.2.

New entry Voyagers from Lionsgate and AGC Studios stumbled in its nationwide debut with $1.5-M from 1,972 theaters. The Neil Burger-directed sci-fi thriller placed #5 after getting battered by critics and moviegoers, who gave the pic a C CinemaScore.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!