White button mushrooms are an abundant source of 2 important antiaging antioxidants, ergothioneine and glutathione, plus are high in potassium, sulfur, many essential minerals and B vitamins, including riboflavin, niacin and pantothenic acid

Mushrooms help modulate the human immune system and promote immunity against tumors and viruses; experts suggest that glutathione, found in mushrooms, plays a Key role in the ability to respond to a COVID-19 virus infection

Further, people who ate 2 servings of mushrooms per wk lowered their risk of mild cognitive impairment

It’s important to choose organically grown mushrooms as they easily absorb contaminants; growing your own is a safer alternative to picking wild mushrooms

While an afternoon in the forest searching for wild mushrooms may sound like fun, it is Key to recognize the need for caution. There are no simple rules to distinguish the difference between toxic and edible mushrooms. In more than 95% of the cases, amateur mushroom hunters have misidentified a poisonous mushroom.

The severity of mushroom poisoning can vary, but the most toxic are from mushrooms containing Amanita phalloides. There is no antidote for amatoxin poisoning, so it is vital if you have any reason to suspect someone has ingested an amatoxin containing mushroom you do not wait for symptoms but seek immediate emergency treatment.

There are some medications that may help lessen the severity of the poison, but they are not always successful. The most famous of these lethal mushrooms is the death cap mushroom, which may kill more people each year than any other type of mushroom.

When buying mushroom from your local grocery store it important to choose Organically grown mushrooms as the fungi easily absorb air and soil contaminants. Growing your own mushrooms is an excellent option and a much safer alternative than picking wild mushrooms.

