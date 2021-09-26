Box Office: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Bows with $7.5-M; ‘Shang-Chi’ Still #1

#BoxOffice #film #movie #theater #cinema

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ stayed atop the box office chart in its 4th weekend and it became the Top-grossing film of the VirusCasedemic era domestically.

In North America, Dear Evan Hansen‘s weak launch was offest by the fact that the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical cost less than $30-M to produce, a modest sum for a major Hollywood studio offering. Audiences liked the coming-of-age story giving it an A-CinemaScore.

Sleeper hit Free Guy from 20th Century and Disney, placed #3 in its 7th weekend with $4.1-M for a domestic take of $114.1-M. Globally, the film has cleared $317.4 -M after jumping the $200-M mark internationally Sunday.

In North America, Universal and Blumhouse’s horror offering Candyman came in #4 in its 5th frame with $2.5-M for a domestic tally of $56.8-M and $73-M worldwide.

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, which rounded out the Top 5, fell 52% in its 2nd weekend to $2.1-M for a 10-day domestic take of $8.3-M. The Warner Bros. release is also available on HBO Max.

Elsewhere

Searchlight and Disney’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye expanded nationwide in its 2nd weekend. The specialty offering, directed by Michael Showalter, earned an estimated $621,000 from 1,367 locations for a cume of $1.5-M. Jessica Chastain stars.

Netflix opened filmmaker Antoine Fuqua’s crime-thriller The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, in some 50 theaters across the country ahead of the movie’s 1 Oct.ober debut on the streaming service, but didn’t disclose grosses

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!