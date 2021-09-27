17.1 C
New York
Monday, September 27, 2021
spot_img
HomeAsiaAustralia
AsiaAustraliaHorse Racing

2 Group 1’S for Newgate Farm

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

What an amazing twenty-four hours for the China Horse Club, Newgate Farm and partners, and champion stallion Snitzel with In the Congo winning the Group I ATC Golden Rose, less than 24 hours after Wild Ruler won the Group I MVRC Moir Stakes.

The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained In The Congo ran a top-class field of three-year-old into the ground in Saturday’s $1,000,000 Group 1 XXXX Golden Rose (1400m) at Rosehill.

Racing in the colours of the China Horse Club, In The Congo kept up an energy sapping gallop under Tim Clark to defeat the red hot favourite Anamoe, who just could not catch the flying chestnut.

A real Mr Consistency, In the Congo advanced his record to three wins and three seconds from six starts with earnings of $784,775.

“He has a fantastic pedigree behind him and is a great type,” Adrian Bott said.

“He has always had that raw natural speed and we’ve been in a fortunate position to get the opportunity from Newgate Farm, Henry Field and the connections to try and make these stallion prospects and he has well and truly stamped that today.

“We weren’t concerned about the 1400m, we knew he had that high cruising speed. He has the ability to sustain that and that was what we wanted to do today. Make it a real test for a few of those. Take away some of their brilliance and bring in his assets like his high cruising speed and that toughness.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve every time he steps out. He was deserving a tough victory like this.

“We kept raising the bar from when he stepped out in the off season in the winter and through the early stages of the spring.

“We set him goals and he kept delivering.

“We’ll see how he comes through that now. We want to do the right thing by him.”

A $350,000 Inglis Easter purchase for China Horse Club / Newgate Bloodstock from the Newhaven Park draft, In the Congo was bred by Nordic Racing and Breeding.

In the Congo is the second foal and second winner from Via Africa (SAfr), a triple Group I winner and the Champion Sprinter in South Africa for 2013/2014.

Previous articleBox Office: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Bows with $7.5-M; ‘Shang-Chi’ Still #1
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.knightsbridgelaw.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com