Heffx Insights

Boost Creative Thinking

By Paul Ebeling
“Creative thinking is simply approaching ideas from a fresh perspective. Taking a different route from the conventional way” — Paul Ebeling

It is true that many people fear being original or different, and just do not want to stand out from the crowd. There is something rebellious about it that some find too uncomfortable.

The research has shown that counterfactual thinking can help to give creativity a quick boost.

Counterfactual thinking is analyzing something that has already happened and looking at alternative outcomes.

So, ask yourself what the outcome would have been if you had done something differently.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

