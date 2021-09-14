Boost Creative Thinking

#creative #thinking

“Creative thinking is simply approaching ideas from a fresh perspective. Taking a different route from the conventional way” — Paul Ebeling

It is true that many people fear being original or different, and just do not want to stand out from the crowd. There is something rebellious about it that some find too uncomfortable.

The research has shown that counterfactual thinking can help to give creativity a quick boost.

Counterfactual thinking is analyzing something that has already happened and looking at alternative outcomes.

So, ask yourself what the outcome would have been if you had done something differently.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!