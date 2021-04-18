BLM Co-Founders’ Million Dollar House Buying Spree Magnifies the Fake Marxist’s Social Outlook

#BLM #Marxist #Khan-Cullors #Capitalist #UCLA #USC #IRS

“BLM Leader Patrisse Khan-Cullors is not a Marxist, she is a Capitalist!”–Paul Ebeling

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37 anni, purchased 4 homes in White neighborhoods for an estimated $3.2-M. Ms. Cullors, who claimed in Y 2015 she and her BLM colleagues are “trained Marxists,” is no practicing Marxist.

Although Ms. Cullors and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation hide behind both a veil of Marxism and “social justice” in qualifying efforts to encourage rioting and looting for months at the expense of national security, and the American taxpayer, Ms. Cullors’s acts and decisions are Capitalist.

Ms. Cullors doublespeak’s, relying on Capitalism’s tenets to advance herself and her business model.

Karl Marx and Fredrich Engels’s conception of revolt against the central banking system, among other institutions, is mirrored by the BLM Mob, but not the insiders hauling in the benefits.

The very “bourgeois,” or property-owning class that the BLM Mob claims is a product of White supremacy is a farce as its Black leaders are part of it.

She has amassed considerable wealth for someone in favor of Communism. Having earned an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Ms. Cullors then went on to receive a Masters in Fine Arts at the University of Southern California (USC)

Her achievements are not only indicative of someone with high status, but also someone seeking an individualism Karl Marx would say leads to “misery, agony of toil, slavery, ignorance, brutality, and mental degradation.”

This happening is part of a trend in the hypocritical BLM foundation working to undermine the Republic through deceptive rationale. The BLM Mob’s rioting and looting may seem to be inspired by Marxism, but the corporate heads running the show are woke Capitalists.

The BLM Global Network Foundation financial disclosures from February show $90-M in donations. But according to several chapters across the nation in a letter penned last November, they “have received little to no financial resources from the BLM movement since its launch in 2013,” according to our sources.

From July 2017 to June 2019, BLM only spent only 6% of its millions of dollars in funding on grants to outside organizations, including its own chapters.

Ms. Cullors’s group spent $1.6-M on consulting fees, $2.1-M on personnel costs, and $900-K on travel, which is 83.3% of its 3yr spending as of August 2020.

The BLM foundation is not tax-exempt.

It is funded by many anonymous sources, and notably financially assisted by left-wing 501(c)(3) charity Thousand Events. Therefore, Thousand Events maintains all donations, allowing virtue-signaling celebrities, politicians, and corporations who provide BLM money to perform write-offs come tax season, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Billionaire George Soros, Ellen DeGeneres, John Cena, and other high-profile people, in addition to dozens of corporations gave out millions for Ms. Cullors’s fake Marxist foundation, while those virtue-signaling elites received lots of lauding for their largess. In turn, they all helped each other out and profited while Americas cities burned and citizens were killed.

It is dishonest that the co-founder of a collectivist movement should benefit so much from violence and unrest: BLM=Burn Loot Murder!

So, no matter wheat the collectivist-speak of the BLM movement, what is clear is that Ms. Cullors and the deceptive BLM foundation calling the shots are categorically profiting off its power grab of a certain sector of American society.

The Big Q: Where was the legislative Action when Black Lives Matter was burning black neighborhoods last Summer or the cities of Portland and Minneapolis this year?

