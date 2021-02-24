Bitwise (OTCQX: BITW) Crypto Funds Surge as Bitcoin Consolidates

Bitwise Asset Management, a leading provider of index and beta crypto funds, announced today that it recently surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) across its fund family.

Bitwise manages the largest crypto index fund in the world (OTCQX: BITW) and the first DeFi index fund in the world, amongst a growing family of products:

“Crypto is at a turning point. We’re seeing accelerating demand from professional investors and financial advisors for exposure to crypto,” said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. “Professional investors value index funds because they provide exposure while delivering peace of mind that the strategy will be managed and rebalanced as the category evolves.”

Launched in 2017, the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund recently surpassed $900 million in AUM. The fund tracks an index of the 10 largest cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Chainlink. Assets in the index account for more than 75% of the total crypto market as measured by market capitalization.

The Bitwise DeFi Crypto Index Fund provides “sector” exposure to cryptoassets that aspire to fundamentally disrupt large parts of the legacy financial ecosystem, including Uniswap, Aave, Synthetix, and Maker. The fund launched on February 17, 2021, and has seen strong initial demand.

“We’ve been impressed with how quickly the DeFi fund has resonated with investors,” said Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan. “Investors find DeFi’s disruptive potential both exciting and intuitive.”

Bitwise has also seen growth for the single-asset Bitwise Bitcoin Fund and Bitwise Ethereum Fund, which provide professionally managed exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively. Earlier in February, Bitwise announced it had begun the regulatory process to allow shares of the Bitwise Bitcoin Fund to begin public trading with a ticker on OTCQX.

All of the Bitwise funds offer ongoing private placements to accredited investors via www.bitwiseinvestments.com

About Bitwise Asset Management

Bitwise Asset Management is a leading provider of index and beta crypto funds. Based in San Francisco, Bitwise’s team combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing—coming from firms including Facebook, Google, Wealthfront, BlackRock, Fidelity, Deutsche Bank, IndexIQ, and ETF.com. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives and is a frequent commentator on crypto in the press. It has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and many other leading publications. The firm is a trusted partner to financial advisors, RIAs, multifamily offices, hedge funds, and other professional investors as they navigate the crypto space. For more information, visit: www.bitwiseinvestments.com.