11.8 C
New York
Friday, October 29, 2021
spot_img
HomeCryptoBitcoin
CryptoBitcoinGBITS

Bitcoin Option Expiry

By Paul Ebeling

#bitcoin #options #expiry

$BTCUSD $GBITS

“Longs stand to benefit should BTC maintain current marks aa Put option volume remains subdued” –Paul Ebeling

$3.1-B BTC options are set to mature Friday. Currently, the Top volume contracts have been around the $60,000 strike price, with Calls outweighing Puts.

Calls give the options buyer the right to purchase the underlying asset in the future at a predetermined price, whereas Puts provides the right to sell.

Prices as of this writing are as follows:

  • Bitcoin (BTC): $61,588, +4.6%
  • Ether (ETH): $4,274, +6.64%
  • GBITS: 225.697, +89.9%
  • S&P 500: $4,596, +0.98%
  • Gold: $1,798, +0.09%
  • 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 1.56%

Overall analysts are optimistic and expect the recent pullback to attract greater buying interest for the remainder of this yr.

Shayne and I believe the risk-on trade is going to be accelerating in Q-4 because crypto has the most volatility, we are Very Bullish on what crypto will do.

Despite the quick dip from the highs, the market feels calm and even a bit optimistic that this is just a dip before a larger rally into yr’s end.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

\

Previous articleFerrari (NYSE:RACE) Marks All-time Highs
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com