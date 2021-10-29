Bitcoin Option Expiry

#bitcoin #options #expiry

$BTCUSD $GBITS

“Longs stand to benefit should BTC maintain current marks aa Put option volume remains subdued” –Paul Ebeling

$3.1-B BTC options are set to mature Friday. Currently, the Top volume contracts have been around the $60,000 strike price, with Calls outweighing Puts.

Calls give the options buyer the right to purchase the underlying asset in the future at a predetermined price, whereas Puts provides the right to sell.

Prices as of this writing are as follows:

Bitcoin (BTC): $61,588, +4.6%

Ether (ETH): $4,274, +6.64%

GBITS: 225.697, +89.9%

S&P 500: $4,596, +0.98%

Gold: $1,798, +0.09%

10-yr Treasury yield closed at 1.56%

Overall analysts are optimistic and expect the recent pullback to attract greater buying interest for the remainder of this yr.

Shayne and I believe the risk-on trade is going to be accelerating in Q-4 because crypto has the most volatility, we are Very Bullish on what crypto will do.

Despite the quick dip from the highs, the market feels calm and even a bit optimistic that this is just a dip before a larger rally into yr’s end.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

