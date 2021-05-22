25.1 C
Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Can Buy a Prime New Beverly Hills Home

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

LAMERICA Real Estate has been engaged to by the Owner of a new, never been lived in, architecturally notable contemporary home, to offer the home to holders of cryptocurrency. The home is currently off market (not in a multiple listing service) and is available to qualified buyers.

The Owner has consulted with an attorney who specializes in cryptocurrencies in exchange for prime real estate. The attorney’s clients are primarily foreign buyers, and he is available to represent the buyer-to-be of this magnificent custom home. He is available to provide custody services for the cryptocurrency. WFG National Title Company has been consulted and is ready to work with the Owner, Buyer, and Attorney to have a smooth and secure closing transaction. LAMERICA Real Estate is available to assist buyers and as an option to provide property management to any foreign buyers.

About the Home:

  • 7,595 sq. ft. or 706 sq. meters Home
  • 24,000 sq. ft or 2,230 sq. meters Lot
  • 5 Ensuite Bedrooms / 8 Total Bathrooms
  • Perfectly Priced at $15.165M USD ($1,997/sq. ft. or $21,480/ sq. meter)

Great Features Outdoors:
    TV Area
    Dining Area
    Two Waterfalls
    Two Zen Gardens
    Fire Table with Seating
    Baja Entrance Saltwater Pool/Spa
    Private and Gated Entry with Circular Driveway

Great Features Indoors:
   Home Theater
   Wellness/Gym Room
   Game/Recreation Room
   Crestron Home Automation
   Private Home Office with Patio
   One of a Kind European Kitchen
   High Ceilings (12 foot/3.7 meters)

The carefully curated art and staged furniture in the home can be purchased for an additional price making it a “turnkey” move right in purchase.

About LAMERICA Real Estate: A Los Angeles based strategic, creative, and accountable highly focused residential real estate brokerage with unmatched experience and expertise in real estate sales, investments, finance, closing services, and insurance. Broker/agent do not guarantee the exact sizes of home/lot with buyers to independently verify.

Contact for pictures, video, floor plans, seller warranty, and more:

Paul Wylie
Broker since 1988/DRE #00908469
[email protected]
323.515.9585

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.shayneheffernan.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

