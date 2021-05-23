Cryptocurrencies Have Been Volatile Throughout Their History, Traders Relish It

#cryptocurrency #investors #traders #volatile #bitcoin #ether

“Investing in cryptocurrencies is not for the faint of heart, investors must at this asset class as a serious long-term investment.”– Paul Ebeling

Last wk, cryptocurrencies were buffeted by factors ranging from Tweets by Elon Musk to governmental controls in China. The price of bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, fell as much as 30% before Fibo retracing. It is down about 40% from its highs of the year.

Leveraged positions in bitcoin and ether futures fell sharply last wk. This indicates that some retail traders probably have exited their bets.

But other retail investors have been happy to ride the volatility out and/or trade around it making good bank.

As retail investors crowded into cryptocurrencies, bitcoin surged around 345% in the last yr, ether soared 1,219% and dogecoin skyrocketed 15,480%, according to Coinbase data.

Crypto-exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) said its more than 56-M users accounted for $335-B in trading volume in Q-1: $120-B retail and $215-B institutional. That compares to $30-B in total a year earlier, of which $12-B was retail, the company said.

Some retail investors have embraced the price swings in hopes of catching some of the next big rally.

Users on Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum have popularized the term “diamond hands” as shorthand for their willingness to hold an asset through thick and thin.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!