Big tobacco companies are turning to rooibos tea in an effort to counter upcoming bans on flavored tobacco products. Rooibos tea is a caffeine-free herbal tea that has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. It is also a good source of antioxidants.

Big tobacco companies are using rooibos tea to create new flavored tobacco products that they believe will be less likely to be banned. They are also marketing these products as healthier alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

However, health experts warn that these new rooibos tea flavored tobacco products are still harmful to health. They argue that the nicotine in these products is just as addictive as the nicotine in traditional cigarettes. Additionally, they warn that the flavorings in these products can mask the harsh taste of tobacco, making it easier for people to start smoking.

Why are big tobacco companies turning to rooibos tea?

Big tobacco companies are turning to rooibos tea in an effort to counter upcoming bans on flavored tobacco products. Flavored tobacco products are popular with young people, and they are seen as a gateway to smoking cigarettes.

In recent years, a number of countries have banned flavored tobacco products. The European Union is also expected to ban flavored tobacco products in the near future.

By using the tea to create new flavored tobacco products, big tobacco companies are hoping to avoid these bans. They are also hoping to market these products as healthier alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

What do health experts say about rooibos tea flavored tobacco products?

Health experts warn that the tea flavored tobacco products are still harmful to health. They argue that the nicotine in these products is just as addictive as the nicotine in traditional cigarettes. Additionally, they warn that the flavorings in these products can mask the harsh taste of tobacco, making it easier for people to start smoking.

The American Cancer Society has said that rooibos tea flavored tobacco products are “not a safe alternative to cigarettes.” The World Health Organization has also said that there is no such thing as a safe tobacco product.

What does this mean for consumers?

Consumers should be aware that rooibos tea flavored tobacco products are still harmful to health. They should also be aware that these products are marketed as healthier alternatives to traditional cigarettes, but this is not the case.