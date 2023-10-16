Monday, October 16, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Business Big Tobacco Turns to Rooibos Tea in Bid to Avoid Bans
BusinessCultureEconomyEuropeGreen FinancingHeadline NewsLong Title PostMarketMoneyMost PopularMust ReadPoliticsShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsWorld News

Big Tobacco Turns to Rooibos Tea in Bid to Avoid Bans

by Nick Tan
written by Nick Tan

Big tobacco companies are turning to rooibos tea in an effort to counter upcoming bans on flavored tobacco products. Rooibos tea is a caffeine-free herbal tea that has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. It is also a good source of antioxidants.

Big tobacco companies are using rooibos tea to create new flavored tobacco products that they believe will be less likely to be banned. They are also marketing these products as healthier alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

However, health experts warn that these new rooibos tea flavored tobacco products are still harmful to health. They argue that the nicotine in these products is just as addictive as the nicotine in traditional cigarettes. Additionally, they warn that the flavorings in these products can mask the harsh taste of tobacco, making it easier for people to start smoking.

Why are big tobacco companies turning to rooibos tea?

Big tobacco companies are turning to rooibos tea in an effort to counter upcoming bans on flavored tobacco products. Flavored tobacco products are popular with young people, and they are seen as a gateway to smoking cigarettes.

In recent years, a number of countries have banned flavored tobacco products. The European Union is also expected to ban flavored tobacco products in the near future.

By using the tea to create new flavored tobacco products, big tobacco companies are hoping to avoid these bans. They are also hoping to market these products as healthier alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

What do health experts say about rooibos tea flavored tobacco products?

Health experts warn that the tea flavored tobacco products are still harmful to health. They argue that the nicotine in these products is just as addictive as the nicotine in traditional cigarettes. Additionally, they warn that the flavorings in these products can mask the harsh taste of tobacco, making it easier for people to start smoking.

The American Cancer Society has said that rooibos tea flavored tobacco products are “not a safe alternative to cigarettes.” The World Health Organization has also said that there is no such thing as a safe tobacco product.

What does this mean for consumers?

Consumers should be aware that rooibos tea flavored tobacco products are still harmful to health. They should also be aware that these products are marketed as healthier alternatives to traditional cigarettes, but this is not the case.

User Avatar

You may also like

Bitcoin Holders Can Now Buy Ferrari Cars

Rite Aid Bankruptcy: What it Means for Customers and Employees

The Week Ahead $GS $TSLA $NFLX $BAC

Bitcoin and Recession

Recession back in the headlines $QQQ $SPY $BTC

$20m Everest Won by Think About It

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Big Tobacco Turns to Rooibos Tea in Bid to Avoid Bans
Bitcoin Holders Can Now Buy Ferrari Cars
Rite Aid Bankruptcy: What it Means for Customers and Employees

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.