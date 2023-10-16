Monday, October 16, 2023
Become a Better Trader: Stop PornHub, Games and Social Media

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
PornHub, games, and social media can all be addictive, and addiction can have a negative impact on your trading performance.

PornHub can be addictive because it releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is associated with pleasure and reward. This can lead to a cycle where you watch more and more PornHub in order to get the same dopamine hit. This can lead to problems such as decreased productivity, social isolation, and relationship problems.

Games can also be addictive. They can provide a sense of escape and excitement, and they can also be socially rewarding. However, excessive gaming can lead to problems such as decreased productivity, sleep problems, and health problems.

Social media can also be addictive. It can provide a sense of connection and validation, and it can also be a source of entertainment. However, excessive social media use can lead to problems such as decreased productivity, anxiety, and depression.

If you are struggling to control your use of PornHub, games, or social media, there are a number of things you can do to stop.

Here are some tips for stopping PornHub:

  • Identify your triggers: What makes you want to watch PornHub? Once you know your triggers, you can start to develop strategies for avoiding them.
  • Set realistic goals: Don’t try to quit cold turkey. Set small, achievable goals for yourself, such as reducing the amount of time you spend watching PornHub or going for a week without watching it.
  • Find healthy coping mechanisms: When you feel the urge to watch PornHub, do something else instead, such as going for a walk, reading a book, or spending time with loved ones.
  • Don’t be afraid to ask for help: If you are struggling to stop watching PornHub on your own, don’t be afraid to ask for help from a therapist, support group, or trusted friend or family member.

Here are some tips for stopping games:

  • Set limits on your gaming time: Decide how much time you are willing to spend gaming each day or week, and stick to your limit.
  • Take breaks: Get up and move around every 20-30 minutes of gaming to avoid eye strain and other health problems.
  • Find other activities to do: Make sure to schedule time for other activities that you enjoy, such as spending time with friends and family, going for walks, or reading books.
  • Don’t be afraid to ask for help: If you are struggling to control your gaming on your own, don’t be afraid to ask for help from a therapist, support group, or trusted friend or family member.

Here are some tips for stopping social media:

  • Delete social media apps from your phone: This will make it less convenient to access social media.
  • Set limits on your social media time: Decide how much time you are willing to spend on social media each day or week, and stick to your limit.
  • Find other activities to do: Make sure to schedule time for other activities that you enjoy, such as spending time with friends and family, going for walks, or reading books.
  • Don’t be afraid to ask for help: If you are struggling to control your social media use on your own, don’t be afraid to ask for help from a therapist, support group, or trusted friend or family member.

Stopping PornHub, games, and social media can be challenging, but it is worth it. By stopping these activities, you can improve your focus, productivity, and overall well-being.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

