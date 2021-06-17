25.5 C
Big Diamond Unearthed in Botswana, May be World’s 3rd Largest

By Paul Ebeling

#diamond #Botswana #DeBeers

A huge diamond weighing more than 1,000 carats, which may be the 3rd-largest mined in history, has been discovered in the southern African country of Botswana.

The high-quality gemstone weighing 1,098.3 carats was unearthed earlier this month in the Jwaneng mine owned by Debswana, the mining company jointly owned by the Botswanan government and the De Beers Group.

“With the recent introduction of a modern, state-of-the-art large diamond pilot plant, I have every hope that we will be able to recover more large diamonds,” said Debswana’s acting managing director.

This by all standards is a great metallurgical achievement, to recover a diamond of this size intact through our conventional ore processing plant,” she said.

The large gemstone is 73 millimeters long, 52 millimeters wide and 27 millimeters thick, and the largest gem-quality diamond found in Debswana’s mines in the company’s more than 50-yr history. Diamonds were discovered in Botswana in Y 1967 and Debswana was formed in Y 1969 to unearth them.

Diamonds account for about 67% of Botswana’s export earnings.

Have a happy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

