Big Day for Swettenham Stud at Inglis Melbourne Premier Sale

It was a very strong start to the Melbourne Premier Sale with an average of $144,109 and a clearance rate of over 83% – an excellent job done by Inglis and vendors backed by a strong buying bench.

Swettenham Stud were thrilled with the results of the progeny of their stallions and look forward to the next two days of selling. Please see below for a rundown of the purchases:

Toronado x Miss Eclipse Filly – $260,000

Richard Laming knows the Toronado breed very well and wasn’t going to be beaten on this filly. A half-sister to TWO stakeswinners, she has enormous residual value and was one of the best Toronado fillies in the sale. Whilst this filly won’t be going to Hong Kong like Master Montaro, she is sure to give her owners plenty of fun. Richard would be more than happy to hear from you and he can be contacted on 0407 244 614.

Toronado x Hai Lil Colt – $200,000

Lindsay Park purchased this lovely colt that we rated as one of the best types in the sale. He has an incredible walk on him and is very typical of the Toronado progeny. Contact Jason Timperley to find out more on 0488 066 149 or [email protected] to find out more.

Toronado x Irish Rose Colt – $160,000

Tony Noonan knows this family very well with Rusheen, the full brother to this colt, winning on debut for his stable and heading to the $1 Million SHOWDOWN race. Bred on the same cross as Laverrod, this colt has everything going for him. Tony is more than happy to chat to you about him – you can contact him on 0418 102 972.

Toronado x Jood Colt – $100,000

Bred by Miranda Park, this colt was incredibly well bought by Paul and Mike Moroney. We thought he was worth a fair bit more than his purchase price but, one of the best in the business was able to snap up a bargain. Jack Turnbull is the man to chat to about this one and you can call him on 0430 032 443.

Toronado x La Famelia Colt – $40,000

One of the best up and coming trainers in Victoria, Charlotte Littlefield was able to steal this colt from Collingrove. He is the half brother to Group 2 winner French Fern and an outstanding type. Charlotte would love to hear from anyone interested in him and can be contacted on 0431 316 096.

Highland Reel x Lady Of Sorrento Colt – $100,000

Bred on the potent Galileo / Dubawi cross, Liam Howley picked up this colt at a bargain price. We thought he was one of the best colts on the farm from the day he was born. With over 50% sold already, Liam would love to hear from anyone interested and can be contacted on 0402 133 958.

Highland Reel x Miracle Magic Filly – $125,000

A half sister to Group 3 winner Greyworm, this filly has been a big talking point from the early inspections until the hammer fell. Purchased by renowned judge Brett Howard for Denise Martin’s Star Thoroughbreds, this filly will run in the famous purple with white stars and target black-type races. You can find out more by chatting to the Star Thoroughbreds team on 0407 216 259.

Puissance de Lune x Goon Serpent Filly – $60,000

David Jolly and Will Clarken joined forces to buy this athletic filly with David knowing the ability of her full sister, Allez Sur Le Gris, who won on debut. Both trainers are known as very good judges and the old saying of “two heads are better than one” comes to mind here. You can chat to Will on 0408 836 674 or David on 0418 853 602 about this filly.

Siyouni x Princess Nia Filly – $145,000

Whilst she isn’t by a Swettenham Stud stallion, this filly was born and raised at Swettenham Stud and was bought by Henry Dwyer. Siyouni has had 3 stakes performers in Australia from just 5 runners and stands for EUR140,000 so this filly was bought for significantly less than service fee. Kratzie from Henry Dwyer Racing is looking forward to hearing from you on 0423 281 602.

One to check out for those that haven’t been able to secure a Toronado is the colt at Daniel Nevill’s Hollylodge – by Toronado out of the Royal Academy mare Miss Fidler who has had 4 runners for 4 winners including city winner Captain Canuck and Brad, who has won 4 races in succession. Owners are open to offers for this well bred colt – he looks a runner and is worth getting out to Oaklands Junction to see.