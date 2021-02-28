Another Weekend of Winners for Larneuk

Larneuk Sires have again proved their worth over the weekend with winners in 2 countries, Australia and Singapore.

High Limit by the award winning Sire O’lonhro powered to victory in Singapore on Saturday he is now 49 starts, 4 – 5 – 6 $135,149.

O’lonhro has had good success in February, Lady Solly claiming a race in the city she is now 18 starts, 5 – 4 – 2 $176,605, other winners included:

Gigglon 34 starts, 10 – 2 – 6 $134,560

You Es Marshall 30 starts, 2 – 5 – 4 $48,675

O’lucky proved the Sire is still producing good horses claiming an impressive second on debut in Victoria.

Solid second for O'lucky (O'lonhro x Perfect Luck) bred at @larneuk trained by @GregEurell He was drawn wide and over raced a bit early, a win shouldn't be too far away. pic.twitter.com/C1ZoDVm85y — Knightsbridge (@KBloodstock) February 22, 2021

LADY SOLLY took out Heat 13 of the 55 Sec Challenge @TheValley last night for jockey Dean Holland and Warrnambool trainer @ajchambers25. By @larneuk sire O’LONHRO, the mare was bred by Victoria’s C Rentessis. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/idAKdgYxMb — TBV (@vicbreeders) February 12, 2021

Cluster Getting Attention

Tocatchacod picked up a win at Leeton taking him to 22 starts, 3 – 5 – 6 $70,065.

February was a good month for Cluster with winners including:

Russian By is a 3 year old filly 4 starts, 1 – 0 – 0 $25,800 who started in the Tasmanian Oaks.

Rocket Tiger the 2 year old gelding 3 starts, 2 – 1 – 0 $116,800 who just missed taking the Silver Slipper and looks to be Golden Slipper bound.

Dirt On Harry 1 starts, 1 – 0 – 0 $12,650

DIRT ON HARRY won his maiden on debut at Terang today for trainer @archi3alexander and jockey @decbates. A homebred for part-owner Greg Baker, the gelding is by @larneuk sire CLUSTER. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/sDXVm0PZFq — TBV (@vicbreeders) February 22, 2021

What a run from Rocket Tiger (Cluster) bred at @larneuk https://t.co/FdE1m9a0oB — Knightsbridge (@KBloodstock) February 20, 2021

There is no doubt Larneuk is a special place.