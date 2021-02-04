Best of Supercarblondie

Alex Hirschi, known as Supercar Blondie, is a social media entertainer with over 45 million followers. She creates car related content on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Alex was born in Australia and currently lives in Dubai. Before launching Supercar Blondie, she was a professional broadcast journalist both on TV and Radio.

She hosted her own prime time talk radio show on Dubai Eye up until April 2017.

In February 2019, Arabian Business named her as one of the top 30 most influential women in the Arab world. She was awarded Influencer of the Year by Esquire Middle East, Vlogger of the year by Cosmopolitan Magazine ME and Lifestyle Influencer of the year from the Monaco Influencer Awards.

In August 2019, her first TV Show called Car Crews with Supercar Blondie launched on Insight TV.

In May 2020 she won Breakout YouTuber of the year by Shorty Awards.

Alex is known for her fun take on cars and is now one of the biggest automotive entertainers in the world.