Best of Supercarblondie

By on

Alex Hirschi, known as Supercar Blondie, is a social media entertainer with over 45 million followers.  She creates car related content on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Image result for supercar blondie
@supercarblondie

Everyone needs this parking hack 🤣 @vfxhd #supercar #supercarblondie #fyp

♬ original sound – supercarblondie

Alex was born in Australia and currently lives in Dubai. Before launching Supercar Blondie, she was a professional broadcast journalist both on TV and Radio.

She hosted her own prime time talk radio show on Dubai Eye up until April 2017.

Image result for supercar blondie

 In February 2019, Arabian Business named her as one of the top 30 most influential women in the Arab world. She was awarded Influencer of the Year by Esquire Middle East, Vlogger of the year by Cosmopolitan Magazine ME and Lifestyle Influencer of the year from the Monaco Influencer Awards. 

In August 2019, her first TV Show called Car Crews with Supercar Blondie launched on Insight TV. 

Image result for supercar blondie

In May 2020 she won Breakout YouTuber of the year by Shorty Awards.

Alex is known for her fun take on cars and is now one of the biggest automotive entertainers in the world.

Best of Supercarblondie added by on
View all posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

Latest posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D (see all)

Related posts:

  1. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Takes 2nd World Endurance Championship of 2017
  2. F1: Riccardo ‘on the Pole’, Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Sebastian Vettel Beside Him