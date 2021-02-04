Sino-Global (NASDAQ: SINO) Bitcoin Mining

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global”, the “Company” or “we”), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistical integrated solutions provider, announced today that the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Mr. Lei Nie and Chief Technology Officer Mr. Xintang You will spearhead the Company’s effort to enter Bitcoin mining.

As Sino-Global evaluates its strategy for 2021 and beyond, the planned Bitcoin mining expansion follows a series of steps in preparation. The plan utilizes leadership team members who specialize in information technology, Blockchain, cryptocurrency mining operations and more. Given the Company’s plan to enhance the traditional logistics service platform through leveraging innovative technologies, the Company is excited to explore opportunities created by current market conditions and enter the cryptocurrency sector.

“We are thrilled to expand to Bitcoin mining,” commented Mr. Lei Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global. “The management team is ready to take our business to the next level by executing this expansion strategy. We believe that Sino-Global is well-positioned to continue growing its core business while expanding to Bitcoin mining operations.”

About Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.

Founded in the United States in 2001, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a company engaged in shipping, chartering, logistics and related services. Headquartered in New York, Sino-Global has offices in Los Angeles, Mainland China, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. The Company’s current service offerings consist of shipping agency services, shipping and chartering services, inland transportation management services and ship management services. Additional information about Sino-Global can be found on the Company’s corporate website at www.sino-global.net. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.