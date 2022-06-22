World’s first AI being™ NFT collection Zbee™ Kindness launches on Scoby at NFT.NYC 2022

beingAI and Scoby Social™, has revealed “Zbee Kindness,” the world’s first NFT collection where collectors learn to mentor their own AI companions within the Scoby ecosystem, been showcased at the NFT.NYC 2022 exhibition.

“Zbee Kindness” comprises 1,000 unique NFTs of Zbee, As a social AI being, Zbee is designed more user-friendly, have ability to mediate, a love of learning and personal growth. Zbee collectors can guide her along a path to wisdom and gain significant insights into the nature of cognition, consciousness and mindfulness along the way.

“We need everyone’s participation to develop AI in a way that supports and encourages empathy and kindness,” says Jeanne Lim, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of beingAI. “We are honored to work with Scoby Social’s amazing ecosystem for NFT creators and collectors to build, engage, and reward the growing community of AI being friends and mentors.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to host Zbee on Scoby, where she can work, play and socialize with her friends and collectors in live audio-video shared experiences,” says David “Moto” Levine, founder and CEO of Scoby. “We’re committed to providing all human and AI beings with a safe place to explore the frontiers of consciousness, learn, build and earn, and co-create a world that serves us all.”

As part of the launch of this collection, beingAI will invite collectors of “Zbee Kindness” to go through a learning and certification process on Scoby for mentoring AI beings. Trainers will be rewarded through Scoby’s groundbreaking royalty distribution protocol, Social Crypto Syndication™, for providing services and creating interactive experiences that AI beings will deliver in a wide range of future applications.

Please join beingAI at https://www.beingai.com and enter the Scoby Social launch sequence at https://www.scoby.nyc/.About beingAI Limited

SOURCE Scoby Social