No Q’s Allowed at WH Presser, Mr. Biden Vows US Aid to Palestinians

"Mr. Biden to the WH press corps: "I'm not supposed to answering your questions"

Thursday, Mr. Biden vowed humanitarian and reconstruction aid for Gaza as he lauded a deal to end 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas that has exposed him to criticism from fellow Democrats.

Mr. Biden, appearing briefly at a White House presser after news of the ceasefire agreement, also he promised to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, despite complaints from the leftist Democratic about a pending US arms sale to Israel.

Mr. Biden said the US would work through the UN and other international stakeholders “to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and to marshal international support for the people in Gaza and in the Gaza reconstruction efforts.“

He insisted that reconstruction aid would be provided in partnership with the Palestinian Authority and not with Hamas, which the United States labels a terrorist organization.

The ceasefire followed several days of intense diplomatic activity that a tested the ability of the Biden administration to help resolve a conflict that could have spiraled into a middle east war.

Mr. Biden defended his approach to handling the crisis saying Palestinians deserve to live in peace and security just like the Israelis.

Mr. Biden has held only 2 formal news conference since his inauguration in January.

