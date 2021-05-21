Asia-Pacific Markets, Mostly Up for Weekly Gainers

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Asian stocks rose Friday for a wkly gainer, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Fed Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) rose 1%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan added 0.6%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 21 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:41am EDT
|166.94
|+0.77
|+0.46%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:26am EDT
|342.46
|+0.52
|+0.15%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:26am EDT
|1,818.73
|+19.36
|+1.08%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,317.83
|+219.58
|+0.78%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,458.44
|+8.15
|+0.03%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:45am EDT
|7,265.30
|+12.70
|+0.18%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:33am EDT
|3,156.42
|-5.86
|-0.19%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:42am EDT
|1,550.79
|-3.75
|-0.24%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,773.12
|-24.48
|-0.42%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,199.25
|+1.61
|+0.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,486.56
|-20.39
|-0.58%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:42am EDT
|50,271.45
|+706.59
|+1.43%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:42am EDT
|1,560.24
|-15.08
|-0.96%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|19 May 2021
|442.80
|+2.18
|+0.49%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!