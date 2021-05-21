14.5 C
New York
Friday, May 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeStocksAsia
StocksAsiaAustralia

Asia-Pacific Markets, Mostly Up for Weekly Gainers

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Asian stocks rose Friday for a wkly gainer, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Fed Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) rose 1%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan added 0.6%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:41am EDT166.94+0.77+0.46%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:26am EDT342.46+0.52+0.15%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:26am EDT1,818.73+19.36+1.08%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,317.83+219.58+0.78%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,458.44+8.15+0.03%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:45am EDT7,265.30+12.70+0.18%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:33am EDT3,156.42-5.86-0.19%
.SETISET Composite Index4:42am EDT1,550.79-3.75-0.24%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,773.12-24.48-0.42%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,199.25+1.61+0.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,486.56-20.39-0.58%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:42am EDT50,271.45+706.59+1.43%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:42am EDT1,560.24-15.08-0.96%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index19 May 2021442.80+2.18+0.49%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleThe Big Q: What’s happening with the US dollar?
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com