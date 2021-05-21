Asia-Pacific Markets, Mostly Up for Weekly Gainers

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Asian stocks rose Friday for a wkly gainer, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Fed Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) rose 1%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan added 0.6%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 21 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 166.94 +0.77 +0.46% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:26am EDT 342.46 +0.52 +0.15% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:26am EDT 1,818.73 +19.36 +1.08% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,317.83 +219.58 +0.78% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,458.44 +8.15 +0.03% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:45am EDT 7,265.30 +12.70 +0.18% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:33am EDT 3,156.42 -5.86 -0.19% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:42am EDT 1,550.79 -3.75 -0.24% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,773.12 -24.48 -0.42% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,199.25 +1.61 +0.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,486.56 -20.39 -0.58% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:42am EDT 50,271.45 +706.59 +1.43% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:42am EDT 1,560.24 -15.08 -0.96% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 19 May 2021 442.80 +2.18 +0.49%

