Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Muted

China shares muted as real estate gainers offset losses in industrials
SKorea stocks fall on firm dollar
Japanese shares slip as virus resurgence spurs slowdown worries
Note: Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese shares in the wk to 25 June, as investors’ risk appetite was increased by a rally in major markets, including the United States and Europe.
Australia shares close at lowest mark in 2 wks on lockdown extension fears
Asia-Pacific-Indexes
Data as of 1 July 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|170.39
|-0.41
|-0.24%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:28am EDT
|346.68
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:28am EDT
|1,907.88
|-0.02
|-0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,707.04
|-84.49
|-0.29%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|30 Jun 2021
|28,827.95
|-166.15
|-0.57%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:14am EDT
|7,541.50
|-43.50
|-0.57%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|3,282.06
|-14.62
|-0.44%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:43am EDT
|1,593.17
|+5.38
|+0.34%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,005.96
|+20.47
|+0.34%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,964.01
|+62.10
|+0.90%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,588.78
|-2.42
|-0.07%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:45am EDT
|52,435.78
|-46.93
|-0.09%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:44am EDT
|1,532.59
|-0.04
|-0.00%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|29 Jun 2021
|508.17
|-2.13
|-0.42%
