Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Muted

By Paul Ebeling

China shares muted as real estate gainers offset losses in industrials

SKorea stocks fall on firm dollar

Japanese shares slip as virus resurgence spurs slowdown worries

Note: Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese shares in the wk to 25 June, as investors’ risk appetite was increased by a rally in major markets, including the United States and Europe.

Australia shares close at lowest mark in 2 wks on lockdown extension fears

Asia-Pacific-Indexes

Data as of 1 July 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT170.39-0.41-0.24%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:28am EDT346.68+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:28am EDT1,907.88-0.02-0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,707.04-84.49-0.29%
.HSIHang Seng Index30 Jun 202128,827.95-166.15-0.57%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:14am EDT7,541.50-43.50-0.57%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,282.06-14.62-0.44%
.SETISET Composite Index4:43am EDT1,593.17+5.38+0.34%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,005.96+20.47+0.34%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,964.01+62.10+0.90%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,588.78-2.42-0.07%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:45am EDT52,435.78-46.93-0.09%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:44am EDT1,532.59-0.04-0.00%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index29 Jun 2021508.17-2.13-0.42%

Have a positive day, Keep the Faith!

