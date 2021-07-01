Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Muted

#AsiaPacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong #SKorea

China shares muted as real estate gainers offset losses in industrials

SKorea stocks fall on firm dollar

Japanese shares slip as virus resurgence spurs slowdown worries

Note: Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese shares in the wk to 25 June, as investors’ risk appetite was increased by a rally in major markets, including the United States and Europe.

Australia shares close at lowest mark in 2 wks on lockdown extension fears

Asia-Pacific-Indexes

Data as of 1 July 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 170.39 -0.41 -0.24% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:28am EDT 346.68 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:28am EDT 1,907.88 -0.02 -0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,707.04 -84.49 -0.29% .HSI Hang Seng Index 30 Jun 2021 28,827.95 -166.15 -0.57% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:14am EDT 7,541.50 -43.50 -0.57% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 3,282.06 -14.62 -0.44% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:43am EDT 1,593.17 +5.38 +0.34% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,005.96 +20.47 +0.34% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,964.01 +62.10 +0.90% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,588.78 -2.42 -0.07% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:45am EDT 52,435.78 -46.93 -0.09% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:44am EDT 1,532.59 -0.04 -0.00% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 29 Jun 2021 508.17 -2.13 -0.42%

