Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 1 July, as follows:

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 33 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 20.07 – 34.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT): Mizuho initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 58 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 17.51 – 38.49. The Street analysts have a consensus price target at 55.43.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (NYSE:CSL): Northcoast raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 230 price target. That compares with a consensus target of 216. The share trade in a 52-wk range of 111.79 – 197.21.

Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS): Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to 73 a share. The consensus price target is at 70.55.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI): Mr. Biden like Mr. Hussein Obama is selling guns to Americans. S&W closed Wednesday closed at 34.79 a share Vs a consensus price target of 29.90.

