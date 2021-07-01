22.9 C
Investments

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$APR $ARQT $CSL $MAS $SWBI

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 1 July, as follows:

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 33 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 20.07 – 34.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT): Mizuho initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 58 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 17.51 – 38.49. The Street analysts have a consensus price target at 55.43.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (NYSE:CSL): Northcoast raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 230 price target. That compares with a consensus target of 216. The share trade in a 52-wk range of 111.79 – 197.21.

Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS): Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to 73 a share. The consensus price target is at 70.55.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI): Mr. Biden like Mr. Hussein Obama is selling guns to Americans. S&W closed Wednesday closed at 34.79 a share Vs a consensus price target of 29.90.

Have a positive day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

