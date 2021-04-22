6.2 C
2021InvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Asia-Pacific Markets: Japan’s Nikkei Led the Rally

By Paul Ebeling
Japanese shares rose Thursday as investors bought up chip-related and cyclical shares following a 2-day decline across all sectors, with sentiment aided by an upbeat finish on Wall Street Wednesday.

The main indexes gained the most in more than 7 wks, with the Nikkei share average spiking 2.38% to close at 29,188.17, while the broader TOPIX closed up 1.82% at 1,922.50.

Australian shares were buoyed Thursday by the mining, banking and technology sectors. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 7,033.2 by 0045 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished + 0.36% at 12,579.9,

China stocks slipped Thursday. The CSI300 index fell 0.1%, to 5,092.72 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%, to 3,471.23.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:25am EDT168.40+2.97+1.80%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:23am EDT349.21+1.94+0.56%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:23am EDT1,702.06+3.09+0.18%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,188.17+679.62+2.38%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:40am EDT28,770.52+148.60+0.52%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:17am EDT7,312.00+53.10+0.73%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,177.52+5.86+0.18%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,578.51-1.50-0.09%
.JKSEJakarta Composite2:54am EDT5,991.96-1.28-0.02%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,415.53-23.86-0.37%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:41am EDT3,459.14-13.79-0.40%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:42am EDT47,717.33+11.53+0.02%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2:39am EDT1,605.52+8.94+0.56%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index19 Apr 2021442.87+0.33+0.07%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

