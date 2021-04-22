Asia-Pacific Markets: Japan’s Nikkei Led the Rally

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Japanese shares rose Thursday as investors bought up chip-related and cyclical shares following a 2-day decline across all sectors, with sentiment aided by an upbeat finish on Wall Street Wednesday.
The main indexes gained the most in more than 7 wks, with the Nikkei share average spiking 2.38% to close at 29,188.17, while the broader TOPIX closed up 1.82% at 1,922.50.
Australian shares were buoyed Thursday by the mining, banking and technology sectors. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 7,033.2 by 0045 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished + 0.36% at 12,579.9,
China stocks slipped Thursday. The CSI300 index fell 0.1%, to 5,092.72 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%, to 3,471.23.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 22 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:25am EDT
|168.40
|+2.97
|+1.80%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:23am EDT
|349.21
|+1.94
|+0.56%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:23am EDT
|1,702.06
|+3.09
|+0.18%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,188.17
|+679.62
|+2.38%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|2:40am EDT
|28,770.52
|+148.60
|+0.52%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:17am EDT
|7,312.00
|+53.10
|+0.73%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|3,177.52
|+5.86
|+0.18%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|1:29am EDT
|1,578.51
|-1.50
|-0.09%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|2:54am EDT
|5,991.96
|-1.28
|-0.02%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,415.53
|-23.86
|-0.37%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:41am EDT
|3,459.14
|-13.79
|-0.40%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|2:42am EDT
|47,717.33
|+11.53
|+0.02%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|2:39am EDT
|1,605.52
|+8.94
|+0.56%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|19 Apr 2021
|442.87
|+0.33
|+0.07%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!