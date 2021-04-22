Asia-Pacific Markets: Japan’s Nikkei Led the Rally

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Japanese shares rose Thursday as investors bought up chip-related and cyclical shares following a 2-day decline across all sectors, with sentiment aided by an upbeat finish on Wall Street Wednesday.

The main indexes gained the most in more than 7 wks, with the Nikkei share average spiking 2.38% to close at 29,188.17, while the broader TOPIX closed up 1.82% at 1,922.50.

Australian shares were buoyed Thursday by the mining, banking and technology sectors. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 7,033.2 by 0045 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished + 0.36% at 12,579.9,

China stocks slipped Thursday. The CSI300 index fell 0.1%, to 5,092.72 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%, to 3,471.23.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:25am EDT 168.40 +2.97 +1.80% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:23am EDT 349.21 +1.94 +0.56% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:23am EDT 1,702.06 +3.09 +0.18% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,188.17 +679.62 +2.38% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:40am EDT 28,770.52 +148.60 +0.52% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:17am EDT 7,312.00 +53.10 +0.73% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 3,177.52 +5.86 +0.18% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,578.51 -1.50 -0.09% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 2:54am EDT 5,991.96 -1.28 -0.02% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,415.53 -23.86 -0.37% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:41am EDT 3,459.14 -13.79 -0.40% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:42am EDT 47,717.33 +11.53 +0.02% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2:39am EDT 1,605.52 +8.94 +0.56% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 19 Apr 2021 442.87 +0.33 +0.07%

