Asia-Pacific Markets, Higher Overall

By Paul Ebeling

Hong Kong stocks rise for 3rd day running as energy, telecom firms gain

China stocks edge higher on energy, transport gainers

Japanese shares spike as investors shrug off GDP data to buy battered stocks

Gold, energy stocks lift Australia shares as commodity prices firm

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index18 May 2021167.15+2.49+1.51%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index18 May 2021342.55+4.59+1.36%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index18 May 20211,811.02+24.00+1.34%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22518 May 202128,406.84–%
.HSIHang Seng Index18 May 202128,593.81+399.72+1.42%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index8:16pm EDT7,186.40-112.70-1.54%
.KS11KOSPI Index18 May 20213,173.05+38.53+1.23%
.SETISET Composite Index18 May 20211,566.80–%
.JKSEJakarta Composite18 May 20215,834.39–%
.PSIPSE Composite Index17 May 20216,244.74–%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index17 May 20213,529.01–%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex18 May 202150,193.33+612.60+1.24%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI18 May 20211,591.32+7.86+0.50%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 May 2021438.98-3.03-0.69%

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

