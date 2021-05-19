Asia-Pacific Markets, Higher Overall

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Hong Kong stocks rise for 3rd day running as energy, telecom firms gain
China stocks edge higher on energy, transport gainers
Japanese shares spike as investors shrug off GDP data to buy battered stocks
Gold, energy stocks lift Australia shares as commodity prices firm
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 18 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|18 May 2021
|167.15
|+2.49
|+1.51%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|18 May 2021
|342.55
|+4.59
|+1.36%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|18 May 2021
|1,811.02
|+24.00
|+1.34%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|18 May 2021
|28,406.84
|—
|–%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|18 May 2021
|28,593.81
|+399.72
|+1.42%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|8:16pm EDT
|7,186.40
|-112.70
|-1.54%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|18 May 2021
|3,173.05
|+38.53
|+1.23%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|18 May 2021
|1,566.80
|—
|–%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|18 May 2021
|5,834.39
|—
|–%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|17 May 2021
|6,244.74
|—
|–%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|17 May 2021
|3,529.01
|—
|–%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|18 May 2021
|50,193.33
|+612.60
|+1.24%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|18 May 2021
|1,591.32
|+7.86
|+0.50%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 May 2021
|438.98
|-3.03
|-0.69%
