Asia-Pacific Markets, Higher Overall

Hong Kong stocks rise for 3rd day running as energy, telecom firms gain

China stocks edge higher on energy, transport gainers

Japanese shares spike as investors shrug off GDP data to buy battered stocks

Gold, energy stocks lift Australia shares as commodity prices firm

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 18 May 2021 167.15 +2.49 +1.51% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 18 May 2021 342.55 +4.59 +1.36% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 18 May 2021 1,811.02 +24.00 +1.34% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 18 May 2021 28,406.84 — –% .HSI Hang Seng Index 18 May 2021 28,593.81 +399.72 +1.42% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 8:16pm EDT 7,186.40 -112.70 -1.54% .KS11 KOSPI Index 18 May 2021 3,173.05 +38.53 +1.23% .SETI SET Composite Index 18 May 2021 1,566.80 — –% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 18 May 2021 5,834.39 — –% .PSI PSE Composite Index 17 May 2021 6,244.74 — –% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 17 May 2021 3,529.01 — –% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 18 May 2021 50,193.33 +612.60 +1.24% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 18 May 2021 1,591.32 +7.86 +0.50% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 May 2021 438.98 -3.03 -0.69%

