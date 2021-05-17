Asia-Pacific Markets Finishe Mostly Higher

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Asia-Pacific markets turned mixed Monday as Chinese retail sales missed expectations and Singapore moved to close schools to fight a virus outbreak, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a 3-month high.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan seesawed side of flat, just above a four-month trough hit last wk. Chinese blue chips were resilient with a gain of 1.8%.

China shares closed at more than 2-month highs Monday, as sustained gains in consumer and healthcare stocks outweighed concerns over the country reporting soft economic data.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5%, to 5,184.99, its highest closing mark since 5 March, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8% to 3,517.62, strongest closing mark since 3 March.

Japanese shares reversed course to settle lower Monday, as worries over the slow pace of the domestic vaccination drive overwhelmed a boost from solid gains in Wall Street shares.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.92% to close at 27,824.83, after rising 0.8% earlier in the session, while the broader TOPIX edged down 0.24% to 1,878.86.

Australian stocks were flat on the day

Data as of 17 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:59am EDT 164.66 -0.43 -0.26% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:09am EDT 338.45 +4.48 +1.34% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:09am EDT 1,779.59 +20.19 +1.15% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 27,824.83 -259.64 -0.92% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:25am EDT 28,207.12 +179.55 +0.64% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:09am EDT 7,255.80 +16.40 +0.23% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 3,134.52 -18.80 -0.60% .SETI SET Composite Index 3:25am EDT 1,542.59 -6.89 -0.44% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:41am EDT 5,826.50 -111.86 -1.88% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,283.58 +14.22 +0.23% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:08am EDT 3,517.62 +27.24 +0.78% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:24am EDT 49,378.50 +645.95 +1.33% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3:26am EDT 1,583.25 +0.73 +0.05% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 13 May 2021 440.03 +11.50 +2.68%

