Asia-Pacific Markets Finishe Mostly Higher

By Paul Ebeling

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Asia-Pacific markets turned mixed Monday as Chinese retail sales missed expectations and Singapore moved to close schools to fight a virus outbreak, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a 3-month high.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan seesawed side of flat, just above a four-month trough hit last wk. Chinese blue chips were resilient with a gain of 1.8%.

China shares closed at more than 2-month highs Monday, as sustained gains in consumer and healthcare stocks outweighed concerns over the country reporting soft economic data.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5%, to 5,184.99, its highest closing mark since 5 March, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8% to 3,517.62, strongest closing mark since 3 March.

Japanese shares reversed course to settle lower Monday, as worries over the slow pace of the domestic vaccination drive overwhelmed a boost from solid gains in Wall Street shares.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.92% to close at 27,824.83, after rising 0.8% earlier in the session, while the broader TOPIX edged down 0.24% to 1,878.86.

Australian stocks were flat on the day

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:59am EDT164.66-0.43-0.26%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:09am EDT338.45+4.48+1.34%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:09am EDT1,779.59+20.19+1.15%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT27,824.83-259.64-0.92%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:25am EDT28,207.12+179.55+0.64%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:09am EDT7,255.80+16.40+0.23%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT3,134.52-18.80-0.60%
.SETISET Composite Index3:25am EDT1,542.59-6.89-0.44%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:41am EDT5,826.50-111.86-1.88%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,283.58+14.22+0.23%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:08am EDT3,517.62+27.24+0.78%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:24am EDT49,378.50+645.95+1.33%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3:26am EDT1,583.25+0.73+0.05%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index13 May 2021440.03+11.50+2.68%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleBeets Promote a Healthy Brain
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

