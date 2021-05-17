Asia-Pacific Markets Finishe Mostly Higher

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Asia-Pacific markets turned mixed Monday as Chinese retail sales missed expectations and Singapore moved to close schools to fight a virus outbreak, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a 3-month high.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan seesawed side of flat, just above a four-month trough hit last wk. Chinese blue chips were resilient with a gain of 1.8%.
China shares closed at more than 2-month highs Monday, as sustained gains in consumer and healthcare stocks outweighed concerns over the country reporting soft economic data.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5%, to 5,184.99, its highest closing mark since 5 March, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8% to 3,517.62, strongest closing mark since 3 March.
Japanese shares reversed course to settle lower Monday, as worries over the slow pace of the domestic vaccination drive overwhelmed a boost from solid gains in Wall Street shares.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.92% to close at 27,824.83, after rising 0.8% earlier in the session, while the broader TOPIX edged down 0.24% to 1,878.86.
Australian stocks were flat on the day
Data as of 17 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:59am EDT
|164.66
|-0.43
|-0.26%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:09am EDT
|338.45
|+4.48
|+1.34%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:09am EDT
|1,779.59
|+20.19
|+1.15%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|27,824.83
|-259.64
|-0.92%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:25am EDT
|28,207.12
|+179.55
|+0.64%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:09am EDT
|7,255.80
|+16.40
|+0.23%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|3,134.52
|-18.80
|-0.60%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|3:25am EDT
|1,542.59
|-6.89
|-0.44%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:41am EDT
|5,826.50
|-111.86
|-1.88%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,283.58
|+14.22
|+0.23%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:08am EDT
|3,517.62
|+27.24
|+0.78%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:24am EDT
|49,378.50
|+645.95
|+1.33%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|3:26am EDT
|1,583.25
|+0.73
|+0.05%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|13 May 2021
|440.03
|+11.50
|+2.68%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!