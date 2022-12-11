Asia is Becoming the Web3 Crypto Capital

FBX the Asian based alternative to traditional currency takes a look at why Asia is the Crypto Capital of the world.

It is estimated that there are over 5 billion internet users in Asia, representing more than 50% of the world’s total internet users and as Web3 rolls out FBX will be in big demand. FBX is the Native Currency of the KXCO proprietary blockchain that was developed to handle complex financial transactions. The KXCO Wallet is the very cutting edge of Web3 technology.

Cryptocurrency adoption in Asia is growing rapidly, with many countries in the region embracing digital assets as a viable form of payment. The exact dollar value of crypto transactions in Asia is difficult to quantify, as the market is highly volatile and decentralized. However, it is estimated that in 2020, Asia accounted for over 45% of the global cryptocurrency trading volume. According to CoinGecko, the total trading volume in Asia was around $400 billion.

Web3 growth in Asia is growing rapidly. The region is home to the world’s largest population of Internet users and is an increasingly attractive market for blockchain-based startups. In the last few years, there has been a surge in the number of projects, events, and investments related to blockchain technology in the region. This includes an increase in venture capital investments in blockchain startups, increased interest in blockchain-based projects, and the launch of a number of blockchain-related initiatives. Additionally, governments in the region have been supportive of blockchain technology and are beginning to introduce legislation to regulate the industry. As a result, Web3 growth in Asia is likely to be strong in the coming years.

Yes, the growth of web3 will likely increase the demand for cryptocurrencies. Web3 is a new type of decentralized web that is powered by blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. As more people become aware of the potential of web3 and its ability to provide secure, trustless transactions, the demand for cryptocurrencies should increase. Additionally, as more projects use web3 technology, more projects will likely require cryptocurrencies as a means of payment or as a way to fund the project. This should also increase the demand for cryptocurrencies.

Crypto holders in Asia are primarily concentrated in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. These countries have a large population of individuals that are interested in cryptocurrency, with China being the largest population of crypto holders in Asia. Japan is home to some of the biggest exchanges and South Korea has a very active crypto trading market. These countries are also home to some of the biggest blockchain development and research initiatives in the world.

In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is home to a number of countries with a large and growing population of tech-savvy individuals who are increasingly becoming aware of the potential of cryptocurrencies. South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and China are some of the countries leading the way when it comes to cryptocurrency adoption.

South Korea has been particularly active in fostering a favorable environment for the growth of digital assets, introducing a number of regulations and initiatives to encourage the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

Similarly, Japan has taken some steps to promote the use of virtual currencies, while Singapore has become a hub for cryptocurrency exchanges and other blockchain-related businesses.

China, on the other hand, has been more conservative when it comes to digital currencies, but is beginning to recognize their potential. The Chinese government has recently announced plans to launch its own digital currency, the “Digital Currency Electronic Payment” (DCEP). This move is expected to provide a much-needed boost to cryptocurrency adoption in the country.

Overall, it is clear that cryptocurrency adoption in Asia is increasing, and the region is poised to become the major player in the global crypto market. With the right regulations and initiatives in place, the Asia-Pacific region could become a major hub for digital assets in the near future.

FBX is a freely tradable currency designed the way money was meant to be, Money was originally envisaged as a unit of exchange, a measure of value and a store of wealth, but in the modern world those original goals have been replaced as governments print money to cover their spending, they manipulate interest rates and FX rates for domestic and international trade purposes and the money that the individual has suffers as a consequence.

The price of FBX is determined by the market. Its value is the cumulative state of the use case and the FBX reserve balance sheet.

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders, to our own wallet, Metaverse and other services.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique ecosystem for the financial savvy user.

Our operations span across the entire blockchain value chain cantered around our proprietary KXCO™ Blockchain.

We operate on a continuous basis 24/7 with a presence around of the world.