ASEAN MedTech Nisai Partner with KXCO

NISAI Medical has chose to partner with KXCO for the development of there business in the digital world.

KXCO will be involved in the processes of Blockchain, Equity and Bond Issuance as well as taking Nisai Public.

NISAI Medical is a healthcare investment and medical asset management platform powered by blockchain technology. Investments in healthcare and medical assets, while quite profitable, is fragmented and inefficient with high capital requirements making it inaccessible for regular investors. Built on a decentralized ecosystem, the platform will bring transparency and accountability to the medical asset market and contribute new innovations to this traditional industry.

NISAI think healthcare and particularly medical asset financing should not be solely in the hands of middlemen such as banks and that there is tremendous innovation to be made which would ultimately improve medical service networks and help better serve people’s diagnostic and treatment needs. The project is poised to disrupt this field and make it more accessible, transparent, and democratic for the public and the various value chain participants.

NISAI is creating an ecosystem of tokenized healthcare assets that are built and operated with the expertise of Eastern Continents Medical Partners Limited (ECMP).

Those assets function as white-label medical solutions that serve the basic healthcare services of hospitals and medical institutions in Southeast Asia.

The NISAI platform grows on ECMP’s successful track record, and it will catalyze the expansion of ECMP’s already existing network of medical assets.

NISAI offers investors the unique opportunity to own tokens that provide performance-based yield and a stake in the success of the business, thereby enabling investment exposure into the healthcare industry without the usual high-capital entry barrier.

The NISAI token will function as a tool for profit sharing while having substantial utility within the NISAI ecosystem. The tokens will be utilized within the platform by users to access permissioned data and for staking protocols.

Under the name Knightsbridge KXCO became one of Asia’s leading financial services companies with interests in Institutional investment, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Publishing, and Agriculture that span every continent of the world.