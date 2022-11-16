As FTX Dies FBX Begins

As FTX collapses under the weight of poor trading, fancy accounting and a lack of financial planning something just the opposite is getting started, FBX.

FBX is a Crypto that is reversing the clock on money, going back to a time when money was real and not a political toy, a time when citizens would benefit from a nations growth.

With Wall Street veteran’s, Economists and Bankers on board FBX is a Crypto for grown ups.

Already listed on 6 Exchanges, Top 10% of all coins according to CoinMarketcap and listed on FORBES FBX is the beginning of something new.

FBX is the Unit of Account of KXCO authorizing it as digital, global money.

WHAT IS FBX?

FBX is what money was supposed to be. It is a measurement of value and a store of wealth you can use on the internet. Unit of account allows a meaningful interpretation of prices, costs, and profits to the KXCO ecosystem. It allows participants to make sense of KXCO past performance and have an idea of its future profitability. The use of a unit of account enables firms and individuals to choose between activities that yield the highest profit. Here’s how FBX is different from traditional money.

What Problem Does FBX Fix?

FBX is the Reserve Currency of Non-Politicized Money

Money is being printed at the fastest rate in history, destroying the value of your savings. Money was originally envisaged as a unit of account, a measure of value, and a store of wealth. In the modern world, those original goals have been replaced as governments print money to cover their spending, they manipulate interest rates and FX rates for domestic and international trade purposes at the expense of you, their citizen.

FBX IS DIFFERENT

We are creating a better financial system, something that will allow KXCO and FBX citizens to participate in our success, not be diluted by politics. At FBX there is an initial round of tokens, smart contracts migrate to the KXCO Armature, once that move is complete the initial base number of FBX will be locked in, it can only grow via forks and subsidiary issues, and no new issue of FBX will ever be made. This is the foundation of our world.

Real Money as the people intended will exist once again without the waste of big government, without artificial interest rates, without currency wars, without the printing press, just pure simple money.

KXCO is committed to building various interfaces with the Fiat and Crypto world making integration as simple and easy as USD to EUR.

It’s really yours

FBX lets you be your own bank, you can control your own funds in the KXCO ecosystem as a unit of account making third parties unnecessary.

Secured by cryptography

Internet money may be new but it’s secured by proven cryptography. This protects your wallet, your FBX, and your transactions.

Peer-to-peer payments

You can send your FBX without any intermediary service like a bank. It’s like handing cash over in person, but you can do it securely with anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Open to the world

You only need an internet connection and a wallet to accept FBX. You don’t need access to a bank account to accept payments.

What’s unique about FBX?

There are many cryptocurrencies and lots of other tokens on KXCO, but there are some things that only FBX can do.

FBX fuels and secures KXCO

When you send FBX or use a KXCO application, you’ll pay a fee in FBX to use the KXCO network. FBX powers KXCO

Earn Interest

You can use FBX as collateral to generate entirely different cryptocurrency tokens on KXCO. Plus you can borrow, lend and earn interest on FBX.

FBX underpins the KXCO financial system

KXCO is a Layer 1 Chain that has built a whole financial system that’s peer-to-peer and accessible to everyone.

Utility for FBX grows every day

Because KXCO is programmable, developers can shape FBX in countless ways.

Why does FBX have value?

FBX’s valuable in different ways to different people.

Value Store

FBX has been designed as a type of asset that will increase in value as KXCO grows and as the asset base of KXCO grows increasing the purchasing power of the FBX you own.

Top Features

BorrowLendPay Transaction FeesEarn InterestInflation proof



Spending

KXCO is committed to building various interfaces with the Fiat and Crypto world, making integration as simple and easy as USD to EUR. For now, it can be used in the growing

KXCO Ecosystem and can be exchanged for any other Fiat/Crypto at any time.

Top Features

Transaction speed

Transaction costs

Security

Privacy

Diversification

Inflation protection

Investing

More recently, FBX has become valuable to users of financial apps on KXCO. That’s because you can use FBX as collateral for crypto loans, or as a payment system.

Top Features

Professional Management

Portfolio Diversification

Convenient Administration

Return Potential

Zero Costs

Dependable Liquidity

Transparency

Flexibility

Variety of Options

Monitored by Professionals

2023 Outlook by Quarter

Already Listed on Forbes, Coinmarketcap, Coingecko, MEXC, KXCO, Probit, Coinstbit, Azbit, Coinstore

Q1 Move to Multi-Chain Model with a base on the KXCO Armature, become the Native Currency for the KXCO Armature

Q2 Grow demand for FBX across the KXCO White Label Products and PoS systems, Service 3rd party clients for Fixed Deposits

Q3 Initiate direct securitized lending, acquire Bank License and extend services to 3rd Party Fiat customers

Q4 Review the legal status of Stable Coins and opportunities in Bond Markets, add FBX/EUR FBX/GBP FBX/JPY FBX/AUD FBX/CNY pairs trading