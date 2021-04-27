Arrowfield announces 2021 Stallion Roster

Arrowfield today introduces Japan’s Champion 2YO Colt Admire Mars and announces the return of Maurice, as well as unchanged fees for Champion Sire Snitzel and five other stallions on the Stud’s 2021 roster.

Arrowfield’s Chairman John Messara says, “Arrowfield stallions have generated more than $125 million in prizemoney and major yearling sale results in Australia this season alone.

“In an industry that is proving resilient and robustly competitive during a period of global turbulence, I am confident that our 2021 roster will maintain that exceptional level of performance for breeders and owners.”

Four consecutive stallion premierships have established the superstar credentials that Snitzel has boosted this season with 10 stakeswinners and the Magic Millions & Inglis Easter sale-toppers. He will be available to breeders for $165,000 inc. GST.

Maurice, Japan’s current leading second season sire, returns to Australia on the back of promising results by his first-crop juveniles and strong demand for his 2021 yearlings. He will stand at a fee of $44,000 inc. GST.

Shalaa, the sire of this season’s top-class 2YO Shaquero, three other first-crop stakes performers and his first million-dollar yearling, is also offered at $44,000 inc. GST.

Admire Mars (Daiwa Major-Via Medici by Medicean) will join the roster after serving his first book of mares at Shadai Stallion Station. He has much to contribute to the growing story of Japanese success in Australia as a triple Group 1 winner at 2 & 3, including a defeat of champion Beauty Generation in the 2019 Hong Kong Mile G1. His first season fee has been set at $22,000 inc. GST.

Champion 3YO Colt & 5-time Group 1 winner THE AUTUMN SUN photographed this week by George Lomax.

The fees for Dundeel, The Autumn Sun, Castelvecchio, Pariah and Showtime remain at their 2020 levels.

Dundeel ($66,000 inc. GST) has quickly declared his lofty aspirations with five Group 1 winners from his first two crops. His 14 stakes performers this season include Group 1 winner Truly Great, talented 3YOs Ain’tnodeeldun & Victoria Quay and Group 1-placed She’s Ideel, while his yearlings have sold up to $850,000.

The first foals by five-time Group 1 winner & Champion 3YO Colt The Autumn Sun ($66,000 inc. GST) have attracted rave reviews and they will be 3YOs when the foals conceived in 2021 go through the yearling sale-ring.

Two-time Group 1 winner CASTELVECCHIO photographed at Arrowfield by Georgie Lomax, April 2021.

Arrowfield has 40 mares in foal to dual Group 1 winner Castelvecchio ($33,000 inc. GST) and has already committed a similar number for his second season.

Pariah’s first yearlings have been a big hit with buyers in 2021, averaging 5.7 times his opening fee with a top price of $375,000 paid for the Real Stolle colt. He stands at $16,500 inc. GST.

Showtime ($11,000 inc. GST) is on track to follow the example of Not A Single Doubt whose brilliant stud career was launched from a similar position on the Arrowfield roster. Showtime’s first yearlings sell in 2022.

The 2021 Arrowfield stallion roster is:

SNITZEL – $165,000*

DUNDEEL (NZ) – $66,000

THE AUTUMN SUN – $66,000

MAURICE (JPN) – $44,000

SHALAA (IRE) – $44,000

CASTELVECCHIO – $33,000

ADMIRE MARS (JPN) – $22,000

PARIAH – $16,500

SHOWTIME – $11,000

All fees include GST. *Live Foal Terms.