2021 fees announced for Darley’s Australian stallions

Fees have been announced for the 20 G1-winning Darley stallions who will stand in New South Wales and Victoria for the 2021 breeding season.

Heading this year’s roster is the Champion sire-son duo of Exceed And Excel and his World Champion Sprinter son Bivouac.

Following a stellar 24 months both on the racetrack and in the sales ring, where Exceed And Excel was responsible for a career-best $2.1 million colt earning him the title of leading sire by average at this month’s Inglis Easter Yearling Sale, Exceed And Excel headlines the roster at a fee of $132,000 inc GST. His electrifying triple G1-winning son Bivouac will stand his first season at Kelvinside at a fee of $66,000 inc GST. Watch: Lot 5, $2.1 million colt by Exceed And Excel sold at Inglis Easter in 2021

Relocating to Kelvinside this season is Street Boss ($55,000 inc GST), on the back of his ever-increasing demand as an elite sire of two-year-olds. As the sire of G1 ATC Sires’ Produce Stakes winner Anamoe, as well as G1 Winterbottom Stakes winner Elite Street, Street Boss is one of only four Australian stallions to sire multiple G1 winners this season.

The roster includes a new trio of shuttle stallions made up of the best European juvenile in 25 years, Pinatubo ($44,000 inc GST), who joins the Kelvinside roster in New South Wales, with Northwood Park’s Victorian roster receiving a major boost with the additions of the world’s highest-ranked racehorse of 2020, Ghaiyyath ($27,500 inc GST), and the undefeated Champion two-year-old Earthlight ($22,000 inc GST). Watch: Street Boss’s son Anamoe’s easy win in the G1 ATC Sires’Produce Stakes

Standing their second seasons after support from some of the smartest minds in the breeding business are three other Champions: Microphone ($38,500 inc GST), crowned Australia’s Champion two-year-old of 2019, Too Darn Hot ($44,000 inc GST), the Champion two-year-old and three-year-old of his year, and Blue Point ($44,000 inc GST), Britain’s Champion sprinter and the only horse ever to win three G1 sprints at Royal Ascot.

“It’s hard to think of a farm that’s retired seven Champions to stud in a two-year period,” said Darley Australia’s Head of Sales, Andy Makiv.

“To have these horses standing in Australia gives us the potential to embark on a golden era.”

And it isn’t only the stellar additions over the past two years who provide strength and depth to the roster.

“Lonhro ($66,000 inc GST) still commands enormous respect among breeders, there is also Brazen Beau ($49,500 inc GST), who has just had a breakthrough with his first G1 winner, Frosted ($44,000 inc GST), who has had two Stakes winners and another two Stakes performers from his first nine runners in Australia, and Street Boss, whose G1-winning son Anamoe might just be the best two-year-old in the country,” Makiv said. Watch: Astern’s five length Stakes winner, Seradess

Complementing the roster are sons of breed-shaping sires Medaglia d’Oro, whose highest-rated son Astern ($16,500 inc GST) is already the sire of a first-crop five-length Stakes winner, plus Kermadec ($11,000 inc GST) who, at the same point in his career as his own sire Teofilo, is profiling well aheadhaving already produced the dual G1-winning filly Montefilia. Kermadec moves to Northwood Park giving Victorian breeders access to a G1 sire in a jurisdiction where his progeny has sold particularly well and where he has highly promising horses in the leading stables.

First-crop weanlings by World Champion Sprinter Harry Angel are regularly being described by stud masters as ‘the best from their mare’. The son of one of Europe’s leading sires, Dark Angel, returns to New South Wales at a fee of $16,500 inc GST.

“We’re constantly saying that the Darley stallions win, they sell and they get you to the big days, because ultimately that’s what we’re seeing, that’s what our clients strive to achieve, and we believe our roster will provide every breeder, at all levels, those opportunities,” said Makiv.

For a full list of fees and locations click here.