Around-the-Clock News for Traders and Investors

Global M&A (mergers and acquisitions) hit new record highs in Q-3 as companies and investors shaped their post-VirusCasedemic future through transformative deals while their advisers work to cope with transaction volumes never seen before.

Global M&A hits all-time peak of $1.52-T in Q-3

Cheap financing drives desire for transformative deals

Volumes double in EU driven by private-equity buyouts

US activity up 32% at $581-B, Asia-Pacific +21%

Energetic dealmaking surpasses all full-year records

