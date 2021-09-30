Around-the-Clock News for Traders and Investors

14.5 C
By Paul Ebeling

#Global #Mergers #Acquisitions

“Tune out the Noise!” — Paul Ebeling

Global M&A (mergers and acquisitions) hit new record highs in Q-3 as companies and investors shaped their post-VirusCasedemic future through transformative deals while their advisers work to cope with transaction volumes never seen before.

  • Global M&A hits all-time peak of $1.52-T in Q-3
  • Cheap financing drives desire for transformative deals
  • Volumes double in EU driven by private-equity buyouts
  • US activity up 32% at $581-B, Asia-Pacific +21%
  • Energetic dealmaking surpasses all full-year records

At LTN you get unmatched, global, round-the-clock news for traders and investors

See Key insights daily that are easy to read and assimilate.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
