Anxiety, a Bit of It is Good for Us

“Eat real food and make getting good rest and sound sleep a priority“– Paul Ebeling

Having some anxiety can be good for us, because it helps us be alert when we are in different or stressful situations, but it can be a problem when these symptoms start interfering with your life or make you feel like you have no control over it.

The Big Qs: Do you think you might have anxiety? Do you know what the symptoms of anxiety are?

The Big As: The term anxiety refers to a biological defense system that activates a physiological or emotional effect when we perceive a situation to be potentially dangerous. This response is also known as “fight or flight”. Our bodies release certain types of neurotransmitters that cause us to have heightened senses, which would be useful in the case of an attack or dangerous situation.

So, use anxiety for Good

Here are 5 ways anxiety can a be a good thing:

Anxiety may make you smarter. Anxiety is rooted in your need to protect yourself. Anxiety directs to you whatever needs your attention. Anxiety directs you to finding your deepest core values. Anxiety can help you discover your fullest potential.

Do not project, Manifest!

Apprehension causes people to think and worry about possible unpleasant future scenarios. If you are constantly thinking and worrying about all of the bad things that could happen in the future, it will make it harder to have relationships and get the most out of every day

Learn to think positively. Anxiety can cause a lot of unhelpful negative thinking. Try and identify any unhelpful thoughts and reframe them in a positive way.

Ask yourself questions about the thoughts such as “is this thought realistic?” or “what is the worst that can happen?” Most often such thoughts are over blown.

Be realistic, understand and accept these thoughts as a symptom of your anxiety.

It is no secret that what we put out into the Universe is what we will get back. Manifestation is a real thing as long as you believe in yourself and put your mind to it.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively