..and a Genie Whispered Rolex

#Rolex

In 1905, Hans Wilsdorf started to work with a small Swiss watch manufacturer in Bienne that was producing some unusually compact watch movements. These he took to London, where he had them fitted into cases and that same year he was able to set up his own watchmaking company.

He later described how, one morning in 1908, “while riding on the upper deck of a horse-drawn omnibus along Cheapside in the City of London, a genie whispered ‘Rolex’ in my ear”.

After a long search for the right name for his pioneering brand, it had come to him: a short word with a good ring to it, easy to pronounce in every language, and easy to remember.

The word Rolex had style and authority, and looked superb on a watch dial. Within days, Hans Wilsdorf had registered the trademark.

The rest is history!

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!