American’s are Now Defending Freedom at Home

“Except for Pearl Harbor and 9/11, 2001, Americans have not been attacked by an enemy on our own soil”— Paul Ebeling

In America, we have taken our Freedom for granted because, while we have been willing to fight to defend the freedom of others, we have never been called upon to defend it in our own backyards.

Most Americans have never imagined we would experience a serious threat to autonomy and freedom of thought, speech, conscience and assembly

When government threatens to take away an individual’s right to employment, education, health care and the ability to enter a store to buy food, enter a hospital or travel on public transportation, there is no other word for it but tyranny

It does not have to be this way. We The People can refuse to be psychologically manipulated so we are unable to engage in rational thinking and are crippled by fear. We can push back against the authoritarians taking away our freedom and trying to divide us.

The Vaccines for the VirusCasedemic: The kind of Orwellian authoritarianism embodied in government issued vaccine passports that punish citizens for simply defending the right to make a voluntary medical decision for themselves and their minor children, a decision about whether to be injected with a biological pharmaceutical product that can cause serious reactions, injure, kill or fail to work.

The People are marching and these are signs they carry:

“No forced testing, no forced vaccines”

“Stop the dictatorship”

“Hands off our children”

“My body is mine”

“Big Pharma shackles freedom”

“No to the Pass of shame”

“Better to die free than live as a slave”

In what has become a prophetic primal scream for liberty, governments are ordering the police to break up the largely peaceful demonstrators, flooding the big cities and small villages of Western Europe, the first populations to organize massive public protests against old fashioned tyranny dressed up in 21st Century clothes.

Today in the USA people in some cities are being denied entrance to restaurants and stores if they cannot prove they have been “fully” vaccinated. Some medical doctors are refusing to provide medical care to the unvaccinated. Hollywood influencers are celebrating the deaths of unvaccinated people, saying they deserved to die, and are calling for the unvaccinated who get COVID to be denied admission to hospitals for treatment.

And there is this: Influential scientists are insisting lawmakers make it a hate crime for anyone to publicly criticize scientists and government health officials.

Forced vaccination is the tip of the spear in a culture war that has been going on for much longer than the yrs I have been a vaccine safety and human rights activist publicly warning about this.

This is a war that will cause more suffering until enough of us refuse to be cocooned and join together to change dangerous laws that abuse the trust and good will of The People.

Every American, vaccinated or not, should stop to reflect upon what is happening in our country.

This is pandemic of deception and incompetence, it has stolen from our daily lives the peace and joy we deserve to have, leaving too many of us confused and paralyzed by fear, divided from our family and friends, crippled with anxiety and despair, allowing hopelessness to rule our days.

Think about what Liberty means and push back hard against the authoritarians taking away our freedom and trying to divide us!

